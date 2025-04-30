Listening to the Heart Without a Scalpel!

A blood test may soon replace heart biopsies, making post-transplant care safer and more comfortable for patients.
Molecular Testing for Long-term Rejection Surveillance in Heart Transplant Recipients: Design of the Invasive Monitoring Attenuation Through Gene Expression (IMAGE) Trial
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
No more painful biopsies! Gene testing can listen to your heart from a drop of blood. #hearttransplant #graftrejection #medindia #hearthealth’
No more painful biopsies! Gene testing can listen to your heart from a drop of blood. #hearttransplant #graftrejection #medindia #hearthealth’
Listening to the Heart Through the BloodHeart patients are usually prone to anxiety, and doing a biopsy again to check for rejection makes them even more anxious about the procedure. That is the main reason why gene expression profiling was found. In the IMAGE trial, doctors look at blood genes that might be involved in transplant rejection. By monitoring these genetic signals, rejection issues could be identified early with just a blood test!
Easing the Journey After TransplantThis new method not only eases the procedure for patients but also has many advantages.
- Less Pain, More Peace: No more repeated biopsies.
- Reduced Risks: Despite their prevalence, biopsies can cause problems.
- Faster Responses: Blood tests can yield results rapidly, allowing patients and physicians to take action.
- Minimal Costs: Reducing the number of procedures results in fewer hospital stays and less financial burden.
Reference:
- Molecular Testing for Long-term Rejection Surveillance in Heart Transplant Recipients: Design of the Invasive Monitoring Attenuation Through Gene Expression (IMAGE) Trial - (https://www.jhltonline.org/article/S1053-2498(07)00441-X/abstract)
Advertisements