Listening to the Heart Without a Scalpel!

A blood test may soon replace heart biopsies, making post-transplant care safer and more comfortable for patients.

A New Hope for Transplant Patients

No more painful biopsies! Gene testing can listen to your heart from a drop of blood.

Listening to the Heart Through the Blood

Easing the Journey After Transplant

Less Pain, More Peace: No more repeated biopsies.

Reduced Risks: Despite their prevalence, biopsies can cause problems.

Faster Responses: Blood tests can yield results rapidly, allowing patients and physicians to take action.

Minimal Costs: Reducing the number of procedures results in fewer hospital stays and less financial burden.

Building a Better Tomorrow with Care That Hears Every Heart !

