Listening to Music Eases Pain in Breast Cancer Patients

Listening to music at home reduces the severity of symptoms, pain intensity and fatigue experienced by breast cancer patients, reveals a new study.



The study was published in European Journal of Cancer Care.

For the study, 60 participants listened to music in five 30-minute sessions per week.



‘Home-based music interventions can help breast cancer patients in treating both their physical and mental fatigue.’

Furthermore, it instantaneously reduced physical and mental fatigue. "Using music can support patients' physical and psychological well-being," said senior author Kuei-Ru Chou, PhD, RN, of Taipei Medical University, in Taiwan.



The authors recommend that home-based music interventions be administered to patients with breast cancer to reduce their negative thoughts associated with cancer.







