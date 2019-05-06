medindia

Listening to Music Eases Pain in Breast Cancer Patients

by Hannah Joy on  June 5, 2019 at 3:07 PM Cancer News
Listening to music at home reduces the severity of symptoms, pain intensity and fatigue experienced by breast cancer patients, reveals a new study.

The study was published in European Journal of Cancer Care.
For the study, 60 participants listened to music in five 30-minute sessions per week.

After 6, 12, and 24 weeks, the music therapy reduced symptom severity, pain intensity, and overall fatigue.

Furthermore, it instantaneously reduced physical and mental fatigue. "Using music can support patients' physical and psychological well-being," said senior author Kuei-Ru Chou, PhD, RN, of Taipei Medical University, in Taiwan.

The authors recommend that home-based music interventions be administered to patients with breast cancer to reduce their negative thoughts associated with cancer.



Source: Eurekalert

