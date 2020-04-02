medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Liquid Biopsy Predicts Melanoma Relapse & Treatment Effectively

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 4, 2020 at 9:36 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs), a form of liquid biopsy, was independently linked to melanoma relapse, suggesting CTC assessment can be used in detecting patients at risk for relapse, who could benefit from more aggressive therapy following primary treatment, according to a study at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Liquid Biopsy Predicts Melanoma Relapse & Treatment Effectively
Liquid Biopsy Predicts Melanoma Relapse & Treatment Effectively

Results from the study were published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Although CTCs can be detected in melanoma patients, there is limited data regarding their significance in stage III (node-positive) disease.

Show Full Article


This prospective study was based on earlier research that found CTCs in a significant number of breast cancer patients, which was associated with relapse, independent of other existing methods for determining prognosis.

"Our findings are significant, given that there is a need for blood-based biomarkers to guide clinical decision making for stage III melanoma patients," said Anthony Lucci, M.D., professor of Breast Surgical Oncology and Surgical Oncology, and study lead.

"There currently are no blood tests available to help doctors accurately tell which patients are likely to relapse, and should be given therapy, and which are low risk, and could be observed."

The researchers assessed CTCs during the patient's first clinic visit, and relapse-free survival was compared between patients with one or more CTCs, versus those with no CTCs. CTCs were observed in 90 out of 243 patients enrolled in the study.

"Our analysis demonstrated that CTC detection was significantly associated with a decrease in relapse-free survival at six months, and persisted at a 54-month longer-term follow-up," said Lucci. "The data from this study provides support for the future pursuit of liquid biopsy techniques to help identify patients most likely to benefit from adjuvant systemic therapy."

Lucci added that this is vital given that there currently is no clear consensus on when to recommend immunotherapy for node-positive melanoma patients.

Despite the development of new targeted and immune therapies to treat melanoma, many patients either do not respond to these therapies or develop resistance to therapy within six to eight months. Because such therapies also can have side effects, avoiding treatment in patients at low risk for relapse may prevent overtreatment.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Biopsy-Introduction

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief Introduction To Biopsy

Biopsy-Specimen Processing

Biopsy specimen is processed by either histological section or pathologic examination. Biopsy samples are made into thin slices and stained using appropriate staining procedure.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Endometrial Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Endometrial Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about prostate gland

Skin Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about skin biopsy.

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wavelength of visible light, " the rays beyond the rainbow".

More News on:

Breast BiopsyEndometrial BiopsyBiopsy-IntroductionProstate BiopsyBiopsy-Specimen ProcessingSkin CancerSkin BiopsyUltra-Violet RadiationMelanoma
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Blocked Tear Duct

Fast Beat Music Makes Your Daily Exercise More Effective

Low-protein Diet may Cut Down Heart Disease Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive