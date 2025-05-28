Liquid Biopsy in Prostate Cancer: The Emerging Role of Exosomes

Exosomes are being actively investigated as promising biomarkers for the detection and monitoring of prostate cancer.

Exosomes in diagnosis and therapy of prostate cancer



Prostate Cancer: What You Need to Know

"liquid biopsy" platform. Their stability in bodily fluids, minimal invasiveness, and real-time disease monitoring capabilities position them as superior alternatives to traditional methods.



Exosomes (30–150 nm) are lipid-bilayer vesicles enriched with proteins, miRNAs, lncRNAs, and circRNAs. Their cargo reflects the physiological state of parent cells, enabling intercellular communication. Tumor-derived exosomes influence metastasis, drug resistance, and immune evasion by remodeling the tumor microenvironment (TME). For instance, exosomal miR-95 from tumor-associated macrophages promotes epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in PCa via JunB targeting.



﻿ Exosomal Biomarkers for Prostate Cancer: A Diagnostic Approach Exosomal biomarkers enhance diagnostic specificity and sensitivity: miRNAs: miR-19b-3p and miR-101-3p distinguish metastatic from non-metastatic PCa. miR-20b-5p in prostatic fluid and miR-375 in plasma correlate with tumor aggressiveness.

miR-19b-3p and miR-101-3p distinguish metastatic from non-metastatic PCa. miR-20b-5p in prostatic fluid and miR-375 in plasma correlate with tumor aggressiveness. Proteins: Overexpression of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and caveolin-1 in exosomes differentiates PCa from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Overexpression of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and caveolin-1 in exosomes differentiates PCa from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). lncRNAs: Urinary lncRNAs outperform PSA in detecting clinically significant PCa. Combining multiple biomarkers (e.g., miR-141-3p and miR-125a-5p) improves accuracy, reducing unnecessary biopsies. Targeting Exosomes in Prostate Cancer: A Novel Therapeutic Approach

Exosomes play dual roles—mediating drug resistance and serving as therapeutic vehicles: Resistance Mechanisms: Cancer-associated fibroblast (CAF)-derived exosomal miR-423-5p suppresses GREM2 via TGF-β, fostering taxane resistance. Similarly, lncRNA ROR activates β-catenin/HIF1α loops, reducing docetaxel (DTX) efficacy.

Cancer-associated fibroblast (CAF)-derived exosomal miR-423-5p suppresses GREM2 via TGF-β, fostering taxane resistance. Similarly, lncRNA ROR activates β-catenin/HIF1α loops, reducing docetaxel (DTX) efficacy. Drug Delivery: Exosomes efficiently transport chemotherapeutics (e.g., paclitaxel) and gene regulators (e.g., tumor-suppressor miR-let-7c) to PCa cells. Engineered exosomes loaded with TGF-β inhibitors or TLR7/8 agonists show promise in preclinical models. Metastatic Prostate Cancer: Exosomes as Prognostic Indicators

﻿ Exosomal cargo predicts metastatic potential and survival: Metastasis: miR-500a-3p and PGAM1 in exosomes drive angiogenesis and osteoblastic bone metastasis. HOXD-AS1 lncRNA promotes metastasis via miR-361-5p/FOXM1 signaling.

miR-500a-3p and PGAM1 in exosomes drive angiogenesis and osteoblastic bone metastasis. HOXD-AS1 lncRNA promotes metastasis via miR-361-5p/FOXM1 signaling. Survival: Low miR-150-5p and high miR-1290 levels correlate with poor overall survival in CRPC. Exosomal miR-375 and miR-1275 predict bone metastasis and therapeutic response. Overcoming Barriers in Prostate Cancer Care

Despite their promise, exosome applications face hurdles: Technical Barriers: Current isolation methods (e.g., ultracentrifugation) are costly and inefficient. Standardized protocols for purity and dosage are lacking.

Current isolation methods (e.g., ultracentrifugation) are costly and inefficient. Standardized protocols for purity and dosage are lacking. ﻿ Clinical Translation: Most studies are preclinical, with small sample sizes. Large-scale trials are needed to validate biomarkers like circTFDP2 and ZNF667-AS1.

Most studies are preclinical, with small sample sizes. Large-scale trials are needed to validate biomarkers like circTFDP2 and ZNF667-AS1. ﻿ Innovative Strategies: Radiolabeled exosomes for imaging and engineered vesicles for targeted delivery represent emerging frontiers. However, overcoming technical limitations and advancing clinical validation are critical to harnessing their full potential. As research progresses, exosome-based liquid biopsies may redefine standards of care, reducing morbidity and mortality in PCa patients.



Reference: Exosomes in diagnosis and therapy of prostate cancer - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5722596/)

Prostate cancer continues to be a major cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, largely due to late-stage diagnoses that result in poor treatment outcomes. Existing screening methods, such as PSA testing, lack specificity, leading to unnecessary procedures and overtreatment. This review highlights the promising role of exosomes as innovative, non-invasive biomarkers and therapeutic agents in prostate cancer, offering potential solutions to unmet clinical needs in early detection, treatment resistance, and prognosis ().PCa’s insidious onset and progression to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) highlight the urgency for precise biomarkers and targeted therapies. Exosomes, secreted by all cells, carry tumor-derived DNA, RNA, and proteins, offering a