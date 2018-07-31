medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Lipstick: Top Benefits Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 31, 2018 at 10:33 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lipstick the most important part of the makeup that instantly transforms the look, was found to have some skin benefits.
Lipstick: Top Benefits Revealed
Lipstick: Top Benefits Revealed

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist, Voonik and Vishal Mudgal, Make-up Expert, VLCC shares some benefits of Lipsticks:
  • A lot of lipsticks that have sun protection ingredients protect your lips from the harmful UV rays.


  • Lipstick provides hydration as it has ingredients like Aloe Vera and/or vitamin E.
  • Lipstick defines your lips and brightens your smile, provided you choose the right shade.
  • Wearing a lipstick can complete your look, whether it is about looking more credible at a professional setting or more sexy for a date night.
  • Lipstick is also a mood enhancer, which lifts our spirits during tough times. It instantly makes us feel empowered.
  • Lipsticks speak a lot about ones personality. While most of us (I am sure you all would agree) will have dozens of lip colors, there will be 3-4 pet colors most used and easily worn almost everywhere.
  • Lipstick if chosen correctly can enhance your complexion. First, it is important to understand your skin undertone, whether it's cool or warm or neutral.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Choose the Right Shade of Lipstick for Your Skin Tone

Choose the Right Shade of Lipstick for Your Skin Tone

Lipstick can be a "go-to" makeup item for any event when one wants to refresh their makeup look quickly.

Lipstick: The Biggest Beauty Trend of the Year

Lipstick: The Biggest Beauty Trend of the Year

Experts claim that with a lot of women buying lip products this year, the sales gain for this segment have grown to double-digit

Sales of Nail Polish Soar Over Lipstick for The First Time

Sales of Nail Polish Soar Over Lipstick for The First Time

Nail polish is in great demand, and everybody wants to flaunt well manicured nails with hip and happening varnishes that even offer denim and furry finishes.

Troubling Levels of Toxic Metals Found in Lipstick, Say Researchers

Troubling Levels of Toxic Metals Found in Lipstick, Say Researchers

Lipsticks and lip glosses found in department stores contain lead, cadmium, chromium, aluminium and five other metals that could increase potential health concerns, say researchers.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...