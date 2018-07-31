Lipstick: Top Benefits Revealed

Lipstick the most important part of the makeup that instantly transforms the look, was found to have some skin benefits.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist, Voonik and Vishal Mudgal, Make-up Expert, VLCC shares some benefits of Lipsticks: A lot of lipsticks that have sun protection ingredients protect your lips from the harmful UV rays.

‘Women who wear lipstick feel more confident and powerful. As a matter of fact, they are usually perceived by others as being more attractive, and in control.’ Lipstick provides hydration as it has ingredients like Aloe Vera and/or vitamin E.

