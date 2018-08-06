Lipofilling is safe for breast reconstruction after breast cancer surgery, reports a new study.

Lipofilling: Safe for Breast Reconstruction after Cancer Surgery

‘Autologous fat transfer (lipofilling) is safe for breast reconstruction after breast cancer surgery. Lipofilling does not result in an increased rate of cancer recurrence in the former breast cancer patient.’

Autologous fat transfer, also known as "lipofilling", is a minimally invasive procedure in which the plastic surgeon uses the patient's own fat obtained by liposuction to perform breast reconstruction.For more than a decade, experts have questioned the oncological safety of this technique when applied to the former breast cancer patient, because autologous fat transfer stimulates the formation of blood vessels and tissue regeneration; however, a recent) meta-analysis of published studies found that the technique does not result in an increased rate of cancer recurrence.The findings indicate that autologous fat transfer can be performed safely in breast reconstruction after breast cancer."Lipofilling need not be feared of causing cancer relapse in the former breast cancer patient," said lead author Dr. Todor Krastev of Maastricht University Medical Centre in the Netherlands.Source: Eurekalert