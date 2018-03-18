medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Lip Balms Enriched With Superfoods

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 18, 2018 at 1:35 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hydrated, healthy lips can elevate your appearance. Dolly Kumar, founder at Skinella and Bindiya Gupta, beauty expert at Organic Harvest, have given few inputs on use of lip balms infused with superfoods
Lip Balms Enriched With Superfoods
Lip Balms Enriched With Superfoods

Blueberries: These contain anti-oxidants that protect from premature ageing.

Grapefruits and mandarins: These are rich in vitamin A and C, minerals and antioxidants and the potassium present in the grapefruit provides a protective shield against UV rays.

Cranberries: This fruit contains a high percentage of vitamin B3, vitamin B5 and antioxidants making it useful in shielding you from any harm caused due to environmental factors.

Brush your lips. Apply a thin layer of a multipurpose organic balm, then use a soft toothbrush to gently scrub the dead skin off. Make sure you're using a new toothbrush for this purpose so you don't scrub toothpaste into your lip's delicate skin or dead skin cells onto your teeth.

Using coconut oil and sugar is a really simple, inexpensive and easy do-it-yourself to exfoliate your lips. Mix together a little organic coconut oil with some granulated sugar then scrub your lips with it. Just rinse it off when you're done and apply a bit of lip balm.

Rose water and glycerine are both said to have various benefits. While rosewater will leave a light pink tint on your lips, the glycerine will take away the dry and dead skin. Combine both these products and apply it to your lips and get rid of all the dead skin and dryness.

Use jojoba oil as it will provide the much-wanted nourishment and moisturising effect. Mix it with brown sugar as it is good for exfoliation. Scrub your lips with this mix and witness the smooth lips that are free from all the dirt and dryness. Massage it in for not more than 3-4 minutes.

Green tea oil is full of goodness and antioxidants that can help calm, reduce redness, reveal radiance that looks healthy and has a glow all year around. It makes for the perfect scrub for this time of the year to help prolong the summer glow. When applied topically, it is an effective treatment for preventing bleeding lips.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Home Remedies for Chapped Lips

Home Remedies for Chapped Lips

Chapped lips are an eyesore and painful especially during winters, but they can be prevented as well as treated using simple tips and tricks.

Superfoods In Your Diet

Superfoods In Your Diet

Superfoods should be a part of daily diet as they are packed with nutrients and healing properties.But the best part is that they are tasty too!

Soften Dry Lips With These Cool Tips

Soften Dry Lips With These Cool Tips

The cold weather can sap your lips of their essential moisture. Keep them soft and hydrated, make sure you choose your lip balm carefully

US Brewery Launches Beer-Flavoured Lip Balm

US Brewery Launches Beer-Flavoured Lip Balm

A recent plunge into cosmetic s by a Californian brewery has resulted in the creation of a hops and mint-flavoured lip gloss.

Complete Natural Wonder Foods

Complete Natural Wonder Foods

Aloe vera juice provides anti-inflammatory action in the digestive system. 100 g of amla contains 600 mg of this protective vitamin.Sprouts are one of the densest sources of nutrition.

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Diverticulosis is characterized by sac-like outpouching in the intestinal wall. Inflammation of diverticula results in diverticulitis.

Swollen Lips Symptom Evaluation

Swollen Lips Symptom Evaluation

Do you have swelling of lips? This can be alarming symptoms that involve one or both the lips. If progressive, it can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention.

More News on:

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis Complete Natural Wonder Foods Swollen Lips Symptom Evaluation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...