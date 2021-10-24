About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Links to Genetic Disorders in Walking Patterns Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on October 24, 2021 at 11:11 PM
Font : A-A+

Links to Genetic Disorders in Walking Patterns Identified

By examining the microscopic movements of those wearing motion-sensored sneakers, scientists have associated the genetic disorders Fragile X and SHANK3 deletion syndrome with walking patterns.

The method, published in a new study in the journal Scientific Reports, detects gait problems 15 to 20 years before their clinical diagnosis and could help advance intervention models to preserve brain structure and function.

Advertisement


"Given issues with anatomical differences—such as people with longer or shorter limbs—and disease complexity, it has remained challenging to use walking patterns to screen nervous system disorders more broadly, across disorders impacting people of different ages and developmental stages."

According to the National Fragile X Foundation, approximately 1 in 468 men and 1 in 151 women are carriers of the abnormal gene that causes Fragile X syndrome. The National Organization for Rare Disorders notes over 30 percent of people with SHANK3 deletion typically require two or more chromosome studies before the deletion is detected. As such, the estimated prevalence is 2.5-10 per million births with equal likelihood of males and females being affected.
Advertisement

In the study, researchers examined the walking movements that cannot be seen by the naked eye in 189 people to detect nervous system disorders.

The microscopic movements are detectable using statistical techniques developed by Torres and causal forecasting methods developed by Rutgers graduate student Theodoros Bermperidis, alongside wearable motion-sensored sneakers created by Stevens Institute of Technology collaborators.

The researchers combined gait data from various patients and those without any disorders using video, heart rates and wearable technology like a Fitbit. Participants completed a simple walking task while wearing the smart shoes that collected an assortment of signals across the body and feet.

Torres and her team analyzed how the spikes derived from microvariations in the movements' stream, changed from moment to moment and at what rate. Instead of taking grand averages that discard these spikes as noise, they examined peaks, valleys and neighboring points surrounding the peaks, and causally determined important lags in the spikes' timing.

The study provides a framework to help predict the early departure of normal walking patterns in healthy young people, both for normal aging and for participants who are Fragile X carriers. The methods help stratify a random draw of the population with autism-related disorders.

"Given that Fragile X and SHANK3-related syndromes remain high in other neurological conditions such as autism, Fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome and Parkinson's, this is an important way to detect signs of abnormal patterns," said lead author Bermperidis.

According to the research, gait declines naturally with typical aging. However, the hip, knee and ankle joints and the thigh, leg and foot bones are the first limbs impacted by aging.

Doctors face the challenge of diagnosing a patient that comes to their office for the first time showing unusual gait patterns. Torres says biosensors paired with analytics and the doctor's broad experience can altogether offer much more than meets the eye.

Study co-authors included Richa Rai, a graduate student at Rutgers, Jihye Ryu, a former Rutgers student and researchers from Stevens Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Columbia University Medical Center, New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The research was funded by the New Jersey Governor's Council for the Medical Research and Treatments of Autism and by the Nancy Lurie Marks Family Foundation Career Development Award to EBT.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Region, Age Associated With Likelihood of Cancer Patients Us...
Poor Immune Response in Many Double-vaccinated Blood Cancer ... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Health Benefits of Giloy
Health Benefits of Giloy
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetics and Stem Cells Body Types and Befitting Workouts Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss Walking As An Exercise Weaver Syndrome Porphyria Christianson Syndrome Williams Syndrome Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain? Basics of Rare Diseases 

Recommended Reading
Fragile X Syndrome
Fragile X Syndrome
Fragile X syndrome is an inherited X-linked genetic disorder that results in developmental and ......
Transcranial Stimulation Improves the Gait Outcome of Parkinson’s Patients
Transcranial Stimulation Improves the Gait Outcome of Parkinson’s Patients
Benefits of aerobic exercise on the gait of Parkinson's patients can be enhanced immediately after ....
Exercise Protocol Reduces Freezing of Gait Symptom of Parkinson’s Disease
Exercise Protocol Reduces Freezing of Gait Symptom of Parkinson’s Disease
Freezing of gait, an incapacitating symptom of Parkinson's disease can be reduced by means of a ......
Link Between Fragile X Syndrome and the Fetal Brain
Link Between Fragile X Syndrome and the Fetal Brain
New study has offered fresh insights into the fetal development of our brain and the potential ......
Basics of Rare Diseases
Basics of Rare Diseases
Rare or orphan diseases are least understood of all chronic diseases. They are more common than proj...
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body....
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
Porphyria
Porphyria
Porphyria or vampire disease or is a group of inherited diseases that cause symptoms of the nervous ...
Walking As An Exercise
Walking As An Exercise
People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for ......
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss
A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit....
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone ...
Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?
Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?
Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Fi...
Williams Syndrome
Williams Syndrome
Williams syndrome is a rare genetic disorder due to a deletion in the long arm of chromosome 7....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close