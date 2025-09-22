Linking Frailty and Dementia: What the Research Reveals

Identifying and managing frailty is key to reducing dementia risk, highlighting prevention as a critical strategy.

‘Can the physical symptoms of #aging be a warning sign for a disease that affects the mind? Individuals who are #frail and also carry genes linked to #dementia are nearly four times more likely to develop the disease. This powerful combination suggests that the way our bodies age on the outside might be a strong indicator of what's happening in our brains. #WorldAlzheimersDay #BrainHealth’