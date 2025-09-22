Linking Frailty and Dementia: What the Research Reveals

Identifying and managing frailty is key to reducing dementia risk, highlighting prevention as a critical strategy.
According to recent research, physical frailty could play a role in increasing the risk of dementia. The findings were released in Neurology®, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Understanding Frailty: The Five Key IndicatorsFrailty is typically identified when a person experiences three or more of the following five signs: frequent fatigue, minimal or no exercise, slower walking pace, reduced handgrip strength, and unintended weight loss.
‘Can the physical symptoms of #aging be a warning sign for a disease that affects the mind? Individuals who are #frail and also carry genes linked to #dementia are nearly four times more likely to develop the disease. This powerful combination suggests that the way our bodies age on the outside might be a strong indicator of what's happening in our brains. #WorldAlzheimersDay #BrainHealth’“We’ve known that frailty is associated with a higher risk of dementia, but our study provides evidence that frailty may be an actual cause of dementia,” said study author Yacong Bo, PhD, of Zhengzhou University in China. “On the other hand, despite this new evidence, we can’t rule out the possibility that frailty is instead a marker of the early changes in the disease process.”
The study involved 489,573 people with an average age of 57 who were followed for an average of 14 years. A total of 4.6% of the participants met the definition for frailty, with three or more of the symptoms. Another 43.9% who had one or two symptoms were categorized as pre-frailty and 51.5% had no symptoms and were categorized as not frail.
During the study, 8,900 people developed dementia. A total of 4.6% of those with frailty developed dementia, compared to 2.2% of those with pre-frailty and 1.3% of those without frailty.
After researchers adjusted for other factors that could affect the risk of dementia, such as age, education level and physical activity, they found that the people who met the definition for frailty were nearly three times more likely to develop dementia than those who had no symptoms of frailty. Those categorized as pre-frailty were 50% more likely to develop dementia.
The researchers also analyzed the data and found evidence suggesting that frailty may potentially be a factor in causing dementia.
Preventing Dementia by Combating Frailty“These findings reinforce the importance of identifying and managing frailty as a strategy for preventing dementia,” Bo said.
Looking at the data from the other direction, the researchers found that dementia is unlikely to increase the risk of frailty.
“These biomarkers may be a mechanism underlying the pathway from frailty to dementia,” said Bo.
A limitation of the study was that four of the five symptoms of frailty were reported by the participants, so they may not have provided accurate information.
Source-Eurekalert