LinkedIn Can Spur Imposter Syndrome - A Digital Health Alert

Does LinkedIn cause imposter syndrome? An empirical examination of well-being and consumption-related effects



Does LinkedIn Provoke Imposter Syndrome?



The use of professional social networking sites like LinkedIn has been associated with experiences of imposter syndrome – a feeling of inadequacy and self-doubt leading to anxious and depressive thoughts, reveals a new research from the University of Edinburgh and published in).The research based on a survey of LinkedIn users showed that interacting with the popular site was linked with experiences of imposter syndrome -- a feeling of inadequacy despite evidence of success. People felt a lack of professional confidence both when they browsed other people's posts and when they posted about their personal achievements."Just browsing the newsfeed or even posting an achievement on LinkedIn can trigger a reflection on your professional identity that can ignite imposter thoughts, which is associated with a fear of being found out as an imposter," said Dr. Ben Marder, from the varsity’s Business School."Our findings show thebut because we believe others think more highly of us than we think of ourselves," he added.Researchers assessed the effects of using LinkedIn among 506 people. All respondents were educated to at least Bachelor's degree level and had an average age of 36. The researchers tested the effects of using LinkedIn in two ways -- one to assess the effects of browsing others' posts and one to gauge how they felt after posting their own successes.In an online experiment, researchers found that reading other people's posts had a small but still significant association with experiencing imposter syndrome, compared to not reading other people's posts. Posting on LinkedIn had a significant association with imposter syndrome, even after controlling for other possible influences, the study found.While the sites offer career advancement opportunities, professional connections, and industry-related knowledge and resources, researchers said theConfirmation that imposter syndrome is common among professionals could assist in supporting staff development schemes. Employees knowing that others share similar experiences may reduce the negative emotions, the researchers said.Source-IANS