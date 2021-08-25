by Dr Jayashree on  August 25, 2021 at 10:58 PM Environmental Health
Link Between Wildfire Smoke and Preterm Birth
Exposure to wildfire smoke during pregnancy increases the risk that a baby will be born too early, suggests a new study at Stanford University.

The study published in Environmental Research, finds many preterm births in California attributable to wildfire smoke exposure between 2007 and 2012.

These births occurred before 37 weeks of pregnancy when incomplete development increases the risk of various neurodevelopmental, gastrointestinal and respiratory complications, and even death.


Wildfire smoke contains high levels of the smallest and deadliest type of particle pollution, known as PM 2.5.These specks of toxic soot, or particulate matter, are so fine they can embed deep in the lungs and pass into the bloodstream, just like the oxygen molecules we need to survive.

This research started as massive wildfires are again blazing through parched landscapes in the western U.S. Just a year after a historic wildfire season torched more than 4 million acres of California and produced some of the worst daily air pollution ever recorded in the state.

Researchers stated one possible explanation for the link between wildfire smoke exposure and preterm birth is that the pollution may trigger an inflammatory response that sets delivery in motion.

"In the future, we expect to see more frequent and intense exposure to wildfire smoke throughout the West due to a confluence of factors, including climate change, a century of fire suppression and construction of more homes along the fire-prone fringes of forests, scrublands and grasslands. As a result, the health burden from smoke exposure - including preterm births - is likely to increase," said lead author Sam Heft-Neal, a research scholar at Stanford's Center on Food Security and the Environment.

After accounting for other factors known to influence preterm birth risk, such as temperature, baseline pollution exposure and the mother's age, income, race or ethnic background.

They investigated patterns of preterm birth within changed in different areas when the number and intensity of smoke days rose above normal for that location.

They found that every additional day of smoke exposure during pregnancy raised the risk of preterm birth, regardless of race, ethnicity or income. A full week of exposure translated to a 3.4 percent greater risk relative to a mother exposed to no wildfire smoke.

Exposure to intense smoke during the second trimester between 14 and 26 weeks of pregnancy had the strongest impact, especially when smoke contributed more than 5 additional micrograms per cubic meter to daily PM 2.5 concentrations.

While as a society it will be extremely difficult to fully eliminate all pollutants from the air but reductions in key pollutants below current acceptable levels could be beneficial for public health.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
READ MORE
Air Pollution Escalates Obesity Risk in Babies
Women exposed to increased levels of air pollution during pregnancy have babies who gain weight unusually fast in the first months after birth.
READ MORE
Burning Wood, Coal for Cooking Linked to Higher Risk of Eye Diseases
Cooking with coal or wood is linked to an elevated risk of eye diseases such as cataract, conjunctivitis, and disorders of the sclera, cornea, iris, and ciliary body.
READ MORE
Volatile Organic Compound Technology Can Predict Preterm Birth
Volatile organic compound technology can be used to predict preterm birth with an accuracy of 73%. The device is trained to detect bacterial vaginosis.
READ MORE
Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
READ MORE
Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer
Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.
READ MORE
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.
READ MORE
Smoking And Tobacco
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco
READ MORE
Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.
READ MORE

