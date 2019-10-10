Statins were found to be associated with a higher risk of developing diabetes, which is a risk factor for skin and soft tissue infections, reported new study.

Link Between Statins and Diabetes Risk Discovered

‘Statins use was linked to an increased risk of diabetes and skin infections.’

Show Full Article





"We feel the results reinforce the need for clinicians to be aware that statin use may be associated with diabetes, as well as a possible increased risk of skin infections," said lead author Humphrey Ko, of Curtin University in Australia.



Source: Eurekalert The study examined prescription claims from 2001 to 2011 from the Australian Department of Veterans' Affairs."We feel the results reinforce the need for clinicians to be aware that statin use may be associated with diabetes, as well as a possible increased risk of skin infections," said lead author Humphrey Ko, of Curtin University in Australia.Source: Eurekalert

In a British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology study, statin use for as little as 91 days was linked with elevated risks of skin and soft tissue infections and diabetes. The increased risk of infection was seen in individuals who did and did not develop diabetes.