medindia

Link Between Statins and Diabetes Risk Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 10, 2019 at 12:14 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Statins were found to be associated with a higher risk of developing diabetes, which is a risk factor for skin and soft tissue infections, reported new study.
Link Between Statins and Diabetes Risk Discovered
Link Between Statins and Diabetes Risk Discovered

In a British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology study, statin use for as little as 91 days was linked with elevated risks of skin and soft tissue infections and diabetes. The increased risk of infection was seen in individuals who did and did not develop diabetes.

Show Full Article


The study examined prescription claims from 2001 to 2011 from the Australian Department of Veterans' Affairs.

"We feel the results reinforce the need for clinicians to be aware that statin use may be associated with diabetes, as well as a possible increased risk of skin infections," said lead author Humphrey Ko, of Curtin University in Australia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Link between Statins and Vitamin D

Statins, the cholesterol-lowering medications, and vitamin D appear to complement each other's effects.

Ten Most Common Skin Disorders

Skin problems cause discomfort and embarrassment necessitating effective treatment. Here are 10 common skin disorders including acne, rosacea and skin cancer.

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Osteoporosis Risk Could Increase Or Decrease According to The Dosage of Statins

Osteoporosis is directly linked to the dosage of statins. Statins protect bone from resorption. But the higher dosage of the cholesterol-lowering drug increases the probability of osteoporosis.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyCholesterolDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide

What's New on Medindia

South Beach Diet

World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention

Numbness and Tingling
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive