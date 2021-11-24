Link Between Social Media and Depression

Relationship between the use of social media and self-reported symptoms of depression has been examined by a new study published in the JAMA Network Open.
The study team analyzed 13 waves of a nonprobability internet survey among people of age group 18 years and older with no depressive symptoms on an initial survey. The data was collected from May 2020 to May 2021 followed by its analysis in July and August 2021.
It was found that there was a greater level of self-reported depressive symptoms with the use of social media on a subsequent survey.
The study thereby suggests that certain social media may worsen the depressive symptoms. However, the data could not elucidate the nature of this relationship. Hence, further studies are required to understand how social media use may factor into depression among adults.
