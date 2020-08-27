Link Between Seizures During Menstrual Cycle and Drug-resistant Epilepsy

In generalized epilepsy, seizures begin on both sides of the brain, while focal epilepsy seizures start in only one part of the brain.
‘Women with a form of genetic generalized epilepsy called catamenial epilepsy - when seizure frequency increases during their menstrual cycle - were nearly four times more likely to have drug-resistant epilepsy than women who experience no changes in frequency. ’
In 2015, about 3.4 million people, including 470,000 children, had epilepsy in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anti-seizure drugs limit the spread of seizures in the brain and work for about two-thirds of people with epilepsy. Other options include surgery.
The study included 589 patients with or without drug-resistant genetic generalized epilepsy at Columbia Comprehensive Epilepsy Center and 66 patients at Yale Comprehensive Epilepsy Center. The goal was to develop and validate a model for predicting generalized epilepsy that resists drug treatment.
Such models may allow healthcare professionals to identify patients who may benefit from more aggressive or different kinds of treatment.
"Women whose seizures increase during their menstrual cycle and have drug-resistant genetic generalized epilepsy may represent a homogeneous group with a specific cause," Heiman said. "Genetic and treatment studies of these women could uncover the reason, and tailored treatment could be developed. Although our study sample is one of the largest to date and found in two independent samples, further investigation using larger sample sizes is required."
Source: Eurekalert