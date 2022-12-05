Link Between Rising Income Inequality and Americans’ Declining Health

In the United States, increasing income levels is one of the reasons that the health of Americans has been declining in recent decades, new research suggests.



And with levels of income inequality increasing since the 1940s, the overall health of Americans has begun to decline as they have aged, said Hui Zheng, lead author of the study and associate professor of sociology at The Ohio State University.

‘The level of income inequality that Americans experienced as children was linked to adult markers of health such as chronic inflammation and lung function, as well as the risk of developing diseases such as diabetes and cancer.’