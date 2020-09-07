by Colleen Fleiss on  July 9, 2020 at 5:05 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between Quitting Smoking and Lower Death Rate from Heart Attack
In young adults who survived a heart attack and are active smokers, quitting smoking resulted in 70% lower rate of death from heart attack or any other cause of death, revealed study published this week in JAMA Network Open and conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital investigators.

The rate of heart attacks is continuing to increase among individuals younger than 50 years old. While the protective effects of quitting smoking are well documented among older individuals who have experienced a heart attack, the benefits have not been well studied among younger heart attack survivors.

Based on a retrospective analysis of data from the Partners YOUNG-MI registry, the team found that about half of individuals who experienced a heart attack before age 50 were active smokers. Among those who quit within a year of their first heart attack, rates of death from heart disease or any cause of death were more than 70 percent lower than among those who did not quit.


"These results are definitive: among young people who have had a heart attack, quitting smoking is associated with a substantial benefit," said corresponding author Ron Blankstein, MD, of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Brigham. "In cardiology, we are always looking for ways to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, be it in the form of new medications or other interventions.

Our findings show the dramatic magnitude of the effect that quitting smoking can have for young adults. But, unfortunately, we also found that most young patients kept on smoking after their heart attack, reinforcing that there is a major opportunity for improvement. Now the big question is, how can we as a health care system help patients quit?"

The Partners Young-MI registry holds data from patients younger than 50 who experienced a heart attack and were seen at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital between January 2000 and April 2016. The registry includes 2,072 individuals.

Among them, 1,088 were smokers at the time of their heart attack. Among individuals for whom data on smoking status at one year was available, 343 patients (38 percent) had quit smoking and 567 (62 percent) continued to smoke. Both groups were comparable in terms of age and race.

Over the next ten years, 75 of the persistent smokers (13.2 percent) died compared to 14 (4.1 percent) of those who had quit within a year of their first heart attack. Of the persistent smokers, 30 died of a heart attack or other cardiovascular event (5.3 percent) compared to six (1.7 percent) of those who had quit smoking.

The authors note that given the study's retrospective design, unmeasured factors such as other healthy lifestyle choices may be at play. In addition, the study design did not evaluate long-term smoking status, and thus did not account for those who stopped smoking after one year but then relapsed.

"Looking at the trajectories of young patients who quit smoking versus those who don't paints a clear picture of the magnitude of risk compared to the benefit of smoking cessation."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...
READ MORE
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
READ MORE
Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks
Heart attack usually occurs when a clot blocks the blood supply to the heart. If not treated, it can lead to death. Here are must know facts on heart attacks.
READ MORE
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.
READ MORE
Health Hazards of Smoking
Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.
READ MORE
Smoking And Tobacco
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Chest PainHealth Hazards of SmokingSmoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingStress and the Gender Divide