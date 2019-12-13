medindia

Link Between Pre-operative Depression and Worse Postsurgical Outcomes Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 13, 2019 at 12:54 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mental health issues like depression and anxiety were found to hinder healing in young patients with hip pain, said researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The findings are published online in the American Journal of Sports Medicine.
Link Between Pre-operative Depression and Worse Postsurgical Outcomes Identified
Link Between Pre-operative Depression and Worse Postsurgical Outcomes Identified

In one of the first large studies to focus on mental health effects associated with hip pain, the researchers analyzed data gathered in 12 smaller studies conducted since 2014. The results suggest it may be advisable to start screening young patients with hip pain for depression and anxiety, especially before they undergo arthroscopic hip procedures.

Show Full Article


"In a perfect world, we would screen patients for anxiety and depression before surgery and offer treatment, if needed," said first author Abby L. Cheng, MD, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery. "But that's not usually what happens with these patients right now. Plus, many patients think that if their pain goes away, their anxiety or depression will go away, too. But that doesn't seem to be the case."

Cheng, a physiatrist trained in physical medicine and rehabilitation, works with patients who have hip pain, but she does not perform hip surgery herself. She analyzed data from more than 5,600 hip surgery patients, ages 29 to 41.

All of the studies in the analysis included evaluations of the effects of depression or anxiety on postsurgical clinical outcomes, such as use of pain-killing drugs after an operation, return to pre-surgery activities, and overall patient satisfaction following surgery. In every study, patients with anxiety and depression prior to surgery were statistically less likely to have good outcomes after their operations.

All of the patients had undergone arthroscopic surgery to correct hip problems, the most common of which was femoroacetabular impingement, a condition in which the hip socket is too deep, causing the thigh bone to rub against the socket. The condition can be painful and can significantly increase arthritis risk and the need for eventual hip-replacement surgery. Cheng said patients with these hip problems also often have unexpectedly high rates of depression and anxiety.

"There are people who may have anxiety or depression, who then develop a hip problem, and that can make things worse because rather than having the mindset that the hip problem is a small, fixable issue, their extra worry actually can increase the impact of the hip problem on their lives," she said. "Or sometimes people who have hip problems may then develop new depressive or anxious symptoms because their hip issues are preventing them from doing things they want and need to do. That combination of things can play a role in making each of the problems worse."

In all of the studies reviewed, the patients were otherwise healthy and active before being limited by hip pain. The patients in the studies were young primarily because of the type of hip surgery studied. Older patients tend to be candidates for more extensive operations, such as hip-replacement surgery. But in younger patients, doctors often perform arthroscopic procedures to correct defects, attempting to delay or prevent the need for total joint-replacement operations that are so common in older adults.

"These young people often were involved in sports activities such as soccer or dance, but their pain prevented them from participating in these things they had enjoyed," Cheng said. "Often those activities are good outlets for stress, so the inability to participate affects quality of life."

Doctors who treat young hip patients don't routinely screen for depression or anxiety, much less refer their patients to behavioral health services as part of the treatment plan for hip pain. But Cheng now proposes research into accessible, affordable behavioral-health interventions for these patients, especially before considering hip surgery.

"We need to start screening for symptoms of psychological impairment, and we need to be able to offer our high-risk patients easier access to behavioral health professionals," Cheng said. "There's an understanding, for example, that back pain is associated with stress, but we're just now starting to examine the relationships between anxiety and hip pain, as well as shoulder pain or pain in other parts of the body. The more we look at it, the more it becomes clear that the mind and the body are connected, and we can't separate them and treat one without treating the other."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Clinical Depression

Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Arthroscopic Hip Surgery May Not Be the Best Choice for Patients With Arthritis

Arthroscopic hip surgery may not be the best option, especially if a patient is over 60 years or has arthritis, revealed a new study.

Depression, Obesity Tied to Chronic Hip Pain

Depression and obesity may increase the risk of chronic hip pain, reveals a new study.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavementHolistic Management for DepressionTourette SyndromeDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changesTired All The Time

What's New on Medindia

New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly

Bon Voyage: Holiday Travel Tips to Stay Hale and Healthy This Christmas

Gastroscopy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive