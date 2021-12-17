Link between physical activity and dementia risk in older adults has been disclosed by a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
There have been several reports that suggest the beneficial effect of exercise on the brain. Current guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity (MPA) or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity (VPA) per week.
However, the exact link between light-intensity physical activity and dementia risk remains unclear.
Nearly 62,286 older Korean adults above the age of 65 years were enrolled from January 2009 to December 2012. The participants were further followed up until December 31, 2013, after which data analysis was done from July 2020 to January 2021.
It was found that an every increase in physical activity (even light-intensity physical activity, LPA) correlated with a simultaneous reduction in the risk of dementia, regardless of age, sex, and other comorbidities.
The study thereby promotes the implementation of even LPA for reducing the risk of dementia in older adults.
Source: Medindia