medindia

Link Between Organic Pollutants in Mother's Blood and Smaller Fetal Size Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 31, 2019 at 12:03 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Persistent organic pollutants, or POPs in mother's blood are linked to smaller fetuses, revealed analysis of ultrasound scans by researchers at the National Institutes of Health and other institutions.
Link Between Organic Pollutants in Mother's Blood and Smaller Fetal Size Identified
Link Between Organic Pollutants in Mother's Blood and Smaller Fetal Size Identified

The researchers also found that the women in their study had lower levels of POPs than women in the 2003-2004 U.S. Health and Nutrition Survey, the most recent comprehensive study of these compounds in U.S. pregnant women. The latest findings suggest that the chemicals, which are no longer produced in the United States but persist in the environment, may have lasting health effects even at low levels.

Show Full Article


The study appears in JAMA Pediatrics and was conducted by Pauline Mendola, Ph.D., an investigator in the Epidemiology Branch at NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, and colleagues.

Persistent organic pollutants are chemicals once used in agriculture, disease control, manufacturing, and industrial processes. They include the pesticide DDT and dioxin, a byproduct of herbicide production and paper bleaching. POPs are slow to break down, may persist in water and air, and may be passed through the food chain. Their health effects vary, but some compounds have been linked to reproductive disorders and a higher risk of birth defects.

Earlier studies of the potential effects of POP exposure during pregnancy have produced conflicting results. According to the authors, most of these studies looked at infant birth weight and length, measures that could suggest impaired fetal growth but could also indicate genetic factors that lead to smaller birth size and weight. Moreover, previous studies have investigated POPs as individual chemicals, but people typically are exposed to a mix of these compounds.

"The differences we found in fetal growth measures may be more sensitive indicators, compared to birth size, of the potential effects of these compounds," said Dr. Mendola. "Even at low levels, there is evidence of a possible effect on fetal growth."

In the current study, researchers analyzed records, stored blood samples, and a series of ultrasound scans taken from weeks 16-40 of 2,284 pregnant women enrolled in the NICHD Fetal Growth Study from 2009 to 2013. The blood samples were tested for the presence of 76 POPs soon after the women began the study. The POP levels in each woman's blood were listed as percentiles, with the highest levels set at 100 and the lowest at 1. The researchers then compared growth measurements of head circumference, abdominal circumference, and femur (thigh bone) length of the fetuses of women in the 75th percentile to those of women in the 25th percentile.

They found that, compared to fetuses in the 25th percentile of exposure to organochlorine pesticides, the fetuses of women with exposure in the 75th percentile had the most widespread growth reductions, with head circumference reduced by an average of 4.7 mm, abdominal circumference reduced by 3.5 mm, and femur length reduced by 0.6 mm. High levels of polybrominated diphenyl ethers--flame-retardant chemicals used in furniture, electronics and other consumer products--were associated with an average abdominal circumference reduction of 2.4 mm and an average femur length reduction of 0.5 mm.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Small Babies Come from Sad Mothers

New research shows clinical depression and anxiety during pregnancy results in smaller babies that are more likely to die in infancy.

Low Birth Weight Tied to Heart Disease Risk

Low birth weight (LBW) can affect your heart health and put you at a higher risk of developing chronic health conditions such as heart disease later in life.

Wonderful Stages of Pregnancy

From your first week of your pregnancy to the last, here's a list of all the changes that take place.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

ThalassemiaBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood Group
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)

Diabetes Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive