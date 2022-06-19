Link Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Heart Blood Flow Impairment

Advertisement

Analyses were conducted to compute the odds ratio of abnormal myocardial blood flow reserve for each of the OSA severity categories.The frequency of abnormal myocardial blood flow reserve increased with worsening OSA; patients with severe OSA had more than twice the chances of having heart blood flow impairment as those with mild, moderate, or no OSA. There was no association between hypoxia severity or sleepiness and myocardial blood flow reserve."Interestingly, the significant relationship between OSA severity and myocardial blood flow reserve persisted among those with normal heart PET perfusion scans and no prior history of coronary artery disease," said Ehimen Aneni, MD, MPH, an instructor at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. "The findings of this study may begin to explain why people with obstructive sleep apnea develop heart disease, including heart failure."He continued, "Future studies should focus on the role of myocardial blood flow reserve in risk stratification and prognosis of OSA, as well as on the impact of OSA-specific therapy on myocardial blood flow reserve."Source: Eurekalert