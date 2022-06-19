About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Link Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Heart Blood Flow Impairment

by Colleen Fleiss on June 19, 2022 at 10:17 PM
Font : A-A+

Link Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Heart Blood Flow Impairment

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) patients are less able to improve blood flow to the heart when needed, revealed study.

The association between OSA and cardiovascular disease is well documented. In this study, researchers sought to examine the association between the markers of OSA severity and coronary microvascular disease, which is a precursor to several cardiovascular diseases.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea


Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
Advertisement


Three hundred and forty-six patients underwent diagnostic overnight sleep study and cardiac PET imaging. During the sleep study, obstructive features were categorized into three major groups: mild or no OSA, moderate OSA, or severe OSA.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Hypoxia

Hypoxia (low oxygen levels in tissues) severity and clinical symptoms of sleepiness were also recorded. Cardiac PET imaging, which measures myocardial blood flow reserve, was performed to identify coronary microvascular disease.

Analyses were conducted to compute the odds ratio of abnormal myocardial blood flow reserve for each of the OSA severity categories.

The frequency of abnormal myocardial blood flow reserve increased with worsening OSA; patients with severe OSA had more than twice the chances of having heart blood flow impairment as those with mild, moderate, or no OSA. There was no association between hypoxia severity or sleepiness and myocardial blood flow reserve.
Hypoxia

Hypoxia


Hypoxia is the term used to denote a deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues.
Advertisement

"Interestingly, the significant relationship between OSA severity and myocardial blood flow reserve persisted among those with normal heart PET perfusion scans and no prior history of coronary artery disease," said Ehimen Aneni, MD, MPH, an instructor at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. "The findings of this study may begin to explain why people with obstructive sleep apnea develop heart disease, including heart failure."

He continued, "Future studies should focus on the role of myocardial blood flow reserve in risk stratification and prognosis of OSA, as well as on the impact of OSA-specific therapy on myocardial blood flow reserve."

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea


Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this sleepiness could be obstructive sleep apnea. Test your knowledge on obstructive sleep apnea by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep


Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions to get rid of it. But here is the list of nature's best sleep inducing foods right in our kitchen.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
View all
Recommended Reading
Parasomnias - Part IIParasomnias - Part II
Periodic Limb Movement DisorderPeriodic Limb Movement Disorder
REM Behavior DisorderREM Behavior Disorder
Sleep DisorderSleep Disorder
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder: SleepwalkingSleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorders in ChildrenSleep Disorders in Children
Sleep Disturbances In WomenSleep Disturbances In Women
SnoringSnoring
ThalassemiaThalassemia
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parasomnias - Part II Sleep Disorders in Children Snoring Thalassemia Sleep Disorder Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Indian Medical Journals Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Sanatogen How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips A-Z Drug Brands in India Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close