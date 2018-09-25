medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Link Between Mental Distress and Nonconforming Gender Expression Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 25, 2018 at 2:12 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mental distress was associated with nonconforming gender expression among high school students, found new research.
Link Between Mental Distress and Nonconforming Gender Expression Discovered
Link Between Mental Distress and Nonconforming Gender Expression Discovered

Why The Research Is Interesting: More information is needed about the associations of gender nonconformity with mental health and substance use among the general population of adolescents independent of sexual orientation. This study was based on representative survey data from three large urban school districts in California and Florida.

Who, What and When: 6,082 high school students who were racially/ethnically diverse and representative of all high school students in those three school districts; the survey assessed gender expression, mental distress and substance use; this study analyzed data to describe the spectrum of gender expression and associations between nonconforming gender expression, mental distress and substance use among students

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Richard Lowry, M.D., M.S., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia, and coauthors

Study Limitations: The data apply only to young people who attend school, and sexual minority and gender minority students may be disproportionately represented among high school dropouts or those who are absent from school; data can suggest only association, not causality; and self-reported behaviors can be under or over reported.

Related Material: The editorial, "Gender Diversity and Adolescent Well-Being," by Ellen Selkie, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, also is available on the For The Media website.

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.2140)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Physical Inactivity and Lesser Meat Intake may Lead to Mental Distress

Physical Inactivity and Lesser Meat Intake may Lead to Mental Distress

Young adults who consumed meat less than three times a week and were not on regular exercise routine are at a higher risk for mental distress.

Borderland Villagers Suffer from Increased Mental Distress Due to Indo-Pak Conflict

Borderland Villagers Suffer from Increased Mental Distress Due to Indo-Pak Conflict

Villagers living close to the international border between India and Pakistan are bearing the brunt of the incessant conflict between the two countries.

Decline In Fights Shown By Male Ontario Students While Females Show Elevated Bullying and Mental Distress

Decline In Fights Shown By Male Ontario Students While Females Show Elevated Bullying and Mental Distress

An ongoing survey shows that while the majority of students have healthy relationships and report overall good mental and physical health, some negative trends, have raised concerns.

People Experiencing Mental Distress Less Likely to Have Health Insurance

People Experiencing Mental Distress Less Likely to Have Health Insurance

People with frequent mental distress are markedly more likely that than those with frequent physical distress to lack health insurance.

Psychological Defence Mechanisms

Psychological Defence Mechanisms

Defence mechanisms help with the coping strategy of the human mind to reduce stress and anxiety caused by a situation or thought. There is a manipulation of thought process to minimize anxiety.

More News on:

Psychological Defence Mechanisms 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Prunes are dried plums that are packed with nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are essential ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Take the quiz on Rabies and test your knowledge about this infection that can affect the brain ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive