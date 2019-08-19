Link Between Maternal Exposure to Fluoride and Kids' IQ Scores Explored

Font : A- A+



Maternal fluoride exposure during pregnancy is associated with low IQ scores in their children aged 3 to 4, according to an observational study done on 601 mother-child pairs from six cities in Canada hints.

Link Between Maternal Exposure to Fluoride and Kids' IQ Scores Explored



Community water has been fluoridated for decades to prevent tooth decay; a majority of U.S. residents are supplied with fluoridated water, as are more than one-third of Canadian residents and about 3% of European residents.



‘High intake of flouride and high fluoride concentration in the urine of mother is associated with low IQ of kids. Proper maternal counselling about flouride restriction is the need of the hour.’

Read More.. Show Full Article





After accounting for factors associated with fluoride metabolism and children's intellectual abilities, a 1-mg/L increase in maternal urinary fluoride was associated with a 4.5-point lower IQ score in boys without a statistically significant association with IQ score in girls. A 1-mg higher intake of fluoride was associated with a 3.7 lower IQ score among boys and girls.



The study's conclusions are limited by its observational design, which can't account for unmeasured factors that could explain the results, and there was no assessment of children's fluoride exposure during infancy. An accompanying podcast discusses the meaning and implications of the findings.



Author: Christine Till, Ph.D., of York University, Toronto, Canada, is the corresponding author.



(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.1729)



Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.







Source: Eurekalert This study analyzed two measures of fluoride exposure during pregnancy. Data on maternal urinary fluoride concentrations and children's IQ were available for 512 mother-child pairs, and self-reported consumption of tap water and other water-based drinks (tea and coffee) and IQ scores were available for 400 of the 601 mother-child pairs.After accounting for factors associated with fluoride metabolism and children's intellectual abilities, a 1-mg/L increase in maternal urinary fluoride was associated with a 4.5-point lower IQ score in boys without a statistically significant association with IQ score in girls. A 1-mg higher intake of fluoride was associated with a 3.7 lower IQ score among boys and girls.The study's conclusions are limited by its observational design, which can't account for unmeasured factors that could explain the results, and there was no assessment of children's fluoride exposure during infancy. An accompanying podcast discusses the meaning and implications of the findings.Author: Christine Till, Ph.D., of York University, Toronto, Canada, is the corresponding author.(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.1729)Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert Community water has been fluoridated for decades to prevent tooth decay; a majority of U.S. residents are supplied with fluoridated water, as are more than one-third of Canadian residents and about 3% of European residents.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: