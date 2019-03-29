medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Link Between Maternal Diet During Pregnancy and ADHD Risk Explored

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 29, 2019 at 7:23 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maternal diet during pregnancy may modulate the risk of ADHD symptoms in children, suggested results of a study led by a team from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by "la Caixa".
Link Between Maternal Diet During Pregnancy and ADHD Risk Explored
Link Between Maternal Diet During Pregnancy and ADHD Risk Explored

The results of a study led by a team from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by "la Caixa", suggest that the risk of a child developing symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be modulated by the mother's diet during pregnancy. The study, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, analysed samples of umbilical cord plasma to quantify the levels of omega-6 and omega-3 that reach the foetus. The statistical analysis showed a higher omega-6:omega-3 ratio to be associated with a higher risk of ADHD symptoms at seven years of age.

Omega-6 and omega-3 are long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids that play a crucial role in the function and architecture of the central nervous system, particularly during the later stages of gestation. These two fatty acids compete for incorporation into cell membranes and are primarily obtained through diet. Since omega-6 and omega-3 have opposing physiological functions--the former promotes systemic pro-inflammatory states, while the latter promotes anti-inflammatory states--a balanced intake of these two fatty acids is important. Previous research had shown that children with ADHD symptoms have a higher omega-6:omega-3 ratio.

The authors studied data from 600 children living in four Spanish regions (Asturias, Basque Country, Catalonia and Valencia) who are participating in the INMA Project. They analysed umbilical cord plasma samples and data from questionnaires completed by the children's mothers. ADHD symptoms were assessed using two standard questionnaires: the first completed by the children's teachers at age four years, and the second by their parents at age seven years.

The results showed that, at age seven years, the number of ADHD symptoms increased by 13% per each unit increase in the omega-6:omega-3 ratio in umbilical cord plasma. The study analysed the number of symptoms in the children who met the diagnostic criteria for ADHD (minimum six symptoms) and also in the children with a smaller number of ADHD symptoms. The ratio of the two fatty acids was associated with the number of ADHD symptoms present but not with diagnosis of the disorder, and only in the assessment carried out at seven years of age. The authors suggest that the assessment carried out at four years of age may have been affected by a measurement error because ADHD symptoms reported at early ages may be caused by a neurodevelopmental delay falling within the normal range.

"Our findings are in line with previous studies that established a relationship between the omega-6:omega-3 ratio in mothers and various early neurodevelopmental outcomes," commented Mónica López-Vicente, ISGlobal researcher and lead author of the study.

"Although the association was not clinically significant, our findings are important at the level of the population as a whole," noted López-Vicente. "If a large proportion of the population is exposed to a high omega-6:omega-3 ratio, the distribution for ADHD symptom scores would likely move to the right and the prevalence of extreme values would increase, leading to a negative impact on the community's health costs and productivity."

"This study adds more evidence to the growing body of research on the importance of maternal diet during pregnancy," commented ISGlobal researcher Jordi Júlvez, a co-author of the study. "The nutrient supply during the earliest stages of life is essential in that it programs the structure and function of the organs, and this programming, in turn, has an impact on health at every stage of life. As the brain takes a long time to develop, it is particularly vulnerable to misprogramming. Alterations of this sort could therefore lead to neurodevelopmental disorders."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy and Diet

Pregnant women should pay special attention to their diet. The diet before and during pregnancy should be rich in calories, proteins, vitamins and minerals.

Quiz on ADHD

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a "neurobehavioral developmental disorder". To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...

Top 15 Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy

Eating healthy is important during pregnancy. But, some foods should be avoided during pregnancy because they could harm the growing fetus

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Pregnancy and Diet Diet Pills Dyslexia Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) The Cabbage Diet Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise South Beach Diet 

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Steps to a Perfect Self-Diagnosis

Pick The Right Cheese

Bursitis Shoulder
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive