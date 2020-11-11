by Colleen Fleiss on  November 11, 2020 at 7:59 AM Mental Health News
Link Between Low Fitness and Increased Depression Risk Identified
Individuals with low aerobic and muscular fitness are more prone to higher depression and anxiety risk, said a new study by UCL researchers.

People with low fitness levels experience are nearly twice as likely to experience depression and have a 60% greater chance of anxiety.

Lead author, PhD student Aaron Kandola (UCL Psychiatry) said: "Here we have provided further evidence of a relationship between physical and mental health, and that structured exercise aimed at improving different types of fitness is not only good for your physical health, but may also have mental health benefits."


152,978 participants aged 40 to 69 of the UK Biobank study were involved in the study. The participants' baseline aerobic fitness was tested using a stationary bike with increasing resistance, while the muscular fitness was measured with a grip strength test. The study participants also completed a questionnaire gauging depression and anxiety symptoms.

Study Results

After seven years, the participants were tested again for anxiety and depression symptoms; the researchers revealed that high aerobic and muscular fitness at the start of the study was associated with better mental health seven years later. People with the lowest combined aerobic and muscular fitness had
  • 98% higher odds of depression
  • 60% higher odds of anxiety
  • 81% higher odds of having either one of the common mental health disorders
Senior author Dr Joseph Hayes (UCL Psychiatry and Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust) said: "Our findings suggest that encouraging people to exercise more could have extensive public health benefits, improving not only our physical health but our mental health too. Improving fitness through a combination of cardio exercise and strength and resistance training appears to be more beneficial than just focusing on aerobic or muscular fitness."

Aaron Kandola added: "Other studies have found that just a few weeks of regular intensive exercise can make substantial improvements to aerobic and muscular fitness, so we are hopeful that it may not take much time to make a big difference to your risk of mental illness."

Tips to Relieve Depression and Anxiety Symptoms
  • Exercise daily to combat stress
  • Green tea helps lower stress and anxiety levels
  • Essential oils help reduce your negative feelings
  • Spend time with friends and family
  • Laugh out; laughing is good for your health
  • Take a yoga class and practice meditation
Source: Medindia

