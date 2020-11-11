Link Between Low Fitness and Increased Depression Risk Identified

‘Physical activity is an important part of our lives and can play a crucial role in preventing mental health disorders.’

98% higher odds of depression

60% higher odds of anxiety

81% higher odds of having either one of the common mental health disorders

Exercise daily to combat stress

Green tea helps lower stress and anxiety levels

Essential oils help reduce your negative feelings

Spend time with friends and family

Laugh out; laughing is good for your health

Take a yoga class and practice meditation

152,978 participants aged 40 to 69 of the UK Biobank study were involved in the study. The participants' baseline aerobic fitness was tested using a stationary bike with increasing resistance, while the muscular fitness was measured with a grip strength test. The study participants also completed a questionnaire gauging depression and anxiety symptoms.After seven years, the participants were tested again for anxiety and depression symptoms; the researchers revealed thatPeople with the lowest combined aerobic and muscular fitness hadSenior author Dr Joseph Hayes (UCL Psychiatry and Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust) said:Aaron Kandola added:Source: Medindia