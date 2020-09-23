Link Between Kidney Damage from COVID-19 and Higher In-hospital Death Risk

Many individuals who develop coronavirus were found to experience kidney damage or acute kidney injury (AKI), stated findings that appear in an upcoming issue of CJASN.



The study was conducted on 1,392 patients who tested COVID-19 positive by investigators led by Gang Xu, PhD, and Shuwang Ge, MD. The study was conducted in Tongji hospital in Wuhan, China.



Study Findings 7% of COVID-19 patients developed AKI during hospitalization, many within seven days after admission.

10% in-hospital mortality rate was observed in patients without AKI vs.72% in patients with AKI.

AKI linked to a 5-times higher odds of dying while in the hospital.

Death risk is higher with greater severity of AKI. Factors linked to a higher risk of acute kidney injury include: Severe COVID-19 disease

High blood levels of creatinine

Low blood levels of certain immune cells

Increased blood levels of a protein fragment indicative of elevated blood clot formation. Acute Kidney Injury Every year, there are around 13.3 million cases of AKI.

Out of 1.7 million global deaths per year caused by AKI, around 1.4 million occur in low- and middle-income countries. "Prior to this study, there was limited information concerning epidemiological characteristics and outcomes associated with AKI in patients with COVID-19," said Dr. Xu. "Our results indicate that AKI is strongly associated with mortality, and that careful monitoring of AKI is necessary early in the course of infection."



‘In COVID-19 patients, acute kidney injury is uncommon and associated with an increased risk of in-hospital mortality. ’

