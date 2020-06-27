Link Between Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and COVID-19

‘People with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) living in residential group homes in New York State were at greater risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.’

"The rates of COVID-19 diagnosis and death were substantially higher for people with IDD living in residential group homes," said researcher Scott Landes, an associate professor of Sociology at Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and a research affiliate for the Lerner Center for Public Health Promotion. "This may partly be due to many individuals in this population having pre-existing health conditions that are associated with more severe COVID-19 outcomes."However, we are concerned that these severe outcomes may be more related to the current design of the IDD service system in the United States, in which states rely heavily on providing care in congregate settings with limited support and resources," Landes said. "This is proving deadly during the current pandemic."The study was conducted by: Landes; two researchers from SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, N.Y., Dr. Margaret Turk, SUNY Distinguished Service Professor of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and Dr. Margaret Formica, associate professor of Public Health & Preventative Medicine and associate professor of urology; Katherine McDonald, professor and Chair of the Department of Public Health in the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University; and Dalton Stevens, a sociology PhD candidate at Syracuse University. Here is a more detailed look at their findings:7,841 per 100,000 for people with IDD.1,910 per 100,000 for New York State.15 percent for people with IDD.7.9 percent for New York State.1,175 per 100,000 for people with IDD.151 per 100,000 for New York State.The study also examined each of these COVID-19 outcomes across regions of New York State. The differences in cases and mortality rate were confirmed across all regions of the state. However, case-fatality rate was only higher for people with IDD in and around the New York City region."The results of this present study reinforce our initial study that showed higher case-fatality rates among people with IDD using the TriNetX COVID-19 Research Network platform," researcher Dr. Margaret Turk said. "People with IDD are a poorly recognized and vulnerable group that does not often receive adequate attention within society in general, and within our healthcare system in particular. Further research is needed to determine the possible effects that access to - or quality of - medical care has on COVID-19 outcomes for this group."Although U.S. states have been collecting data on COVID-19 outcomes among people with IDD served by the residential group home system, very few have publicly shared any of this data, and those that have shared data have done so sparingly.Due to the increased severity of COVID-19 outcomes among people with IDD found in this study, the authors conclude that: "In order for us to have a full accounting of COVID-19 on the IDD population, or other vulnerable populations living in congregate settings, it is imperative that the entities that provide services for or monitor any segment of this population begin to openly share all relevant data they have on COVID-19 outcomes among people with IDD."Source: Eurekalert