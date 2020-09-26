Link Between Housing Instability and Poor Diabetes Control

‘Housing insecurity may be a risk factor for poor blood sugar control.’

Poor glycemic control causes damage to various organs and leads to life-threatening diseases like heart disease, kidney disease, and retinopathy.Previous studies have discovered barriers to glycemic control, but little research has examined the link between glycemic control and housing insecurity.Researchers analyzed the EHRs of 25,614 adults (average age 62 years; 50% women) with type 2 diabetes. The patients were 21% Hispanic, 22% white, 23% Asian, and 30% black.6% lower risk of well-controlled blood sugar (HbA1c < 8), compared to not having an address change.One or more address changes were associated with 44% increased likelihood of an emergency department visit and 8% decreased likelihood of having a flu shot (vaccination), compared to no address change."Housing instability could potentially negatively affect glycemic control, increase use of emergency services and decrease use of preventive services in people with type 2 diabetes," says Dr Thomas. "Identifying individuals with housing insecurity issues and providing resources aimed at assuring continuity of care and healthcare access could help mitigate the risk of poor diabetes control."Future research and community outreach efforts should continue to explore how to mitigate potential housing insecurity impacts on chronic disease management.Source: Medindia