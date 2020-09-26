by Colleen Fleiss on  September 26, 2020 at 2:07 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between Housing Instability and Poor Diabetes Control
In people with type 2 diabetes, moving once a year or more is associated with poor glycemic (blood sugar) control, stated a cross-sectional study.

The study examined the relationship between housing insecurity and diabetes control in over 25,000 patients from Northern California, being presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), held online this year.

"People with diabetes who may have trouble paying rent, move frequently, stay with relatives, or spend the majority of household income on housing, may struggle with routine, medication adherence, and prioritising their diabetes management," explains Dr Tainayah Thomas from Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research, Oakland, USA, who led the research.


Poor glycemic control causes damage to various organs and leads to life-threatening diseases like heart disease, kidney disease, and retinopathy.

Previous studies have discovered barriers to glycemic control, but little research has examined the link between glycemic control and housing insecurity.

Study Details

Researchers analyzed the EHRs of 25,614 adults (average age 62 years; 50% women) with type 2 diabetes. The patients were 21% Hispanic, 22% white, 23% Asian, and 30% black.

At least one address change was linked to a 14% increased relative risk of poorly controlled blood sugar (HbA1c >9), 6% lower risk of well-controlled blood sugar (HbA1c < 8), compared to not having an address change.

One or more address changes were associated with 44% increased likelihood of an emergency department visit and 8% decreased likelihood of having a flu shot (vaccination), compared to no address change.

"Housing instability could potentially negatively affect glycemic control, increase use of emergency services and decrease use of preventive services in people with type 2 diabetes," says Dr Thomas. "Identifying individuals with housing insecurity issues and providing resources aimed at assuring continuity of care and healthcare access could help mitigate the risk of poor diabetes control."

Future research and community outreach efforts should continue to explore how to mitigate potential housing insecurity impacts on chronic disease management.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control
Glycemic control in type 2 diabetes is achieved with oral diabetic medications. Combination drugs and insulin therapy is sometimes required.
READ MORE
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...
READ MORE
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
READ MORE
Nine Wonder Foods to Beat Diabetes
Certain natural foods have unique ingredients that can enhance the health of people living with diabetes. Learn about them through this slideshow.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases