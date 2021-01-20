Link Between HIV And Neurodegenerative Disease

First author of the study, Talia Nir, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at the USC Stevens INI's Laboratory of Brain eScience (LoBeS) said,The researchers studied the association between blood plasma, which is routinely collected to monitor immune function and treatment response, and the volume of various structures in the brain.They found that patients with lower white blood cell counts also had less brain volume in the hippocampus and thalamus. These parts of the brain are associated with regulating memory, emotion, and behavior.The findings of this study are important as they were largely derived from brain scans of individuals undergoing antiretroviral therapy, which indicate that people receiving such treatment may exhibit a different brain injury signature compared to untreated individuals.A hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease is accelerated decrease in size of the hippocampus which is the region that showed the most consistent effects in the study.HIV-related pathological processes and age like inflammation and blood brain barrier impairment can accelerate age-related neurodegenerative processes.One of the senior authors of the study, Neda Jahanshad, PhD, associate professor of neurology at the INI said,Further, the team will analyze neuroimaging data including diffusion imaging data, which is another type of MRI data that that maps the brain's white matter pathways. This will improve their understanding about how clinical markers of HIV infection affect the brain and the rate of neurodegeneration.Nir said,Source: Medindia