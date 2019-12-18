medindia

Link Between Heart Failure Risk and Acute Leukemia Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 18, 2019 at 1:06 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who are treated with drug anthracyclines were found to be at an increased risk of heart failure-most often within one year of exposure to the chemotherapy treatment, stated new study led by Penn Medicine researchers.
Link Between Heart Failure Risk and Acute Leukemia Discovered
Link Between Heart Failure Risk and Acute Leukemia Discovered

To help identify a patient's risk for heart failure following the treatment, researchers developed a risk score based on clinical and echographic variables, including left ventricular ejection fraction (how much blood the LV pumps out with each contraction), myocardial strain, and cumulative treatment dose. Oncologists, authors say, can use the scoring system to classify patients as low or high risk for heart failure and then tailor their treatment plans accordingly. The risk score model and results of the study were published today in JACC: CardioOncology.

Show Full Article


"While we are more effective at treating cancer, the improved survival rates have helped to unmask the cardiotoxic impact of some of the most common cancer therapies," said the study's corresponding author Marielle Scherrer-Crosbie, MD, PhD, director of the Cardiac Ultrasound Laboratory and a professor of Cardiovascular Medicine in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "Our hope, in creating this risk score system, is to help clinicians identify patients with the highest risk for potential cardiac damage, so they can more closely monitor the patients via a multidisciplinary approach."

Over the past decade, the incidence of acute leukemia in the United States has steadily increased. Advances in treatment during that time, however, have led to drastically improved survival, with mortality rates dropping by one percent each year from 2006 to 2015. Antracyclines remain a standard therapy for acute leukemia, and they are delivered as high doses over a very short period of time--a treatment schedule that increases toxicity. While previous research found patients with hematologic malignancies (cancer that begins in blood-forming tissues) had the highest rates of symptomatic heart failure, there is limited evidence on the comorbidities in adult patients with acute leukemia and little is known about the incidence and risk stratification of symptomatic heart failure in this population.

In this study, researchers analyzed data of 450 patients with ALL (when bone marrow makes too many lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell) or AML (when bone marrow makes abnormal myeloblasts--a type of white blood cell--red blood cells, or platelets). Of the patients studied, 40, or about 9 percent, developed symptomatic heart failure. The patients, on average, developed heart failure 10 months following exposure to treatment. Patients with AML had a higher incidence of heart failure compared to patients with ALL.

Researchers then developed a risk score, which ranged from 0 to 21, based on six clinically relevant variables and myocardial strain--a measure of strain on the heart muscles that can be calculated by echocardiography. The team assigned points to each of the variables: a baseline global longitudinal strain of greater than -15 percent (6 points); baseline LV ejection fraction of less than 50 percent, preexisting heart disease, AML (4 points each); cumulative anthracycline dose of greater than or equal to 250 mg/m (2 points) and older than 60 years of age (1 point).

The patients were divided into three subgroups based on their risk scores: low (0 to 6), moderate (7 to 13) and high (14 to 21). The majority of patients (318) were classified as low risk, while 112 were considered moderate and 20 classified as high risk for heart failure. The team found that 65 percent of patients classified as high risk developed heart failure, while only 1 percent of the patients in the low risk group did.

"While this is a significant step toward identifying patient risk for heart failure, additional studies are needed to determine the effectiveness of such a risk score in clinical practice," said the study's lead author Yu Kang, MD, PhD, a post-doctoral research fellow at Penn.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Leukemia / Blood Cancer

Leukemia is cancer of blood-forming tissues in the body.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

LeukemiaChronic Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Lymphoblastic LeukemiaCongenital Heart DiseaseHeartHealthy HeartMultiple MyelomaPulmonary Arterial HypertensionStatins

What's New on Medindia

Spicy Treat: Eating Chili Peppers 4 Times a Week can Reduce Death from Heart Disease, Stroke

Nipah Virus: New Drugs on the Horizon

Musical Hand Washing: Popular Nursery Rhyme can Protect Your Child From Infections
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive