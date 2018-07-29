medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Link Between Firearm Caliber and Likelihood of Death from Gunshot Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 29, 2018 at 8:38 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study found that caliber of a firearm was associated with the likelihood of death from a gunshot, with shootings by large-caliber handguns likely to be more deadly than small-caliber guns.
Link Between Firearm Caliber and Likelihood of Death from Gunshot Identified
Link Between Firearm Caliber and Likelihood of Death from Gunshot Identified

Why The Research Is Interesting: Whether the caliber of a weapon affects the outcome of a shooting is a controversial issue in the debate over gun regulation. Some contend it is the intent of the shooter, not the type of weapon, that determines whether someone who is shot will live or die. That belief is enshrined in the slogan: "guns don't kill people; people kill people." Others, including medical and public health professionals, widely believe that the likelihood of death increases with the power of the weapon.

What and When: Data on shooting cases from Boston Police Department investigation files for assaults that took place from 2010 to 2014; police determined firearm caliber in 183 fatal cases and 184 nonfatal cases; those 367 cases were divided into three groups by caliber: small (.22, .25 and .32), medium (.38, .380 and 9 mm) or large (.357 magnum, .40, .44 magnum, .45, 10 mm and 7.62 x 39 mm)

What (Study Measures and Outcomes): Caliber of the firearm used to shoot the victim (exposure); whether the victim died from the gunshot wound (outcome)

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Anthony A. Braga, Ph.D., of Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, and Philip J. Cook, Ph.D., of Duke University, Durham, North Carolina

Study Limitations: It is possible shooters who used large-caliber guns were somehow more determined to kill or more skillful at it; caliber wasn't available for all shootings; and the study was limited to criminal shootings known to the police.

Related Material: The invited commentary, "Fighting Unarmed Against Firearms," by Angela Sauaia, M.D, Ph.D., and Ernest E. Moore, M.D., of the University of Colorado, Denver, also is available on the For The Media website.

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2018.0833)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Residential Segregation Linked to Racial Disparity in Firearm Homicide Rates

Residential Segregation Linked to Racial Disparity in Firearm Homicide Rates

Greater residential segregation of black and white populations has higher racial disparities in firearm homicide fatalities.

Training on Gun Safety Does Not Stop Children from Handling Firearms

Training on Gun Safety Does Not Stop Children from Handling Firearms

Gun safety programs do not stop children from handling firearms in a real-life setting, says study.

Stricter State Firearms Laws Associated With Lower Kids Killed by Firearms

Stricter State Firearms Laws Associated With Lower Kids Killed by Firearms

States with stricter firearm laws have lower rates of firearm-related deaths in children, stated study.

Pediatricians Hesitate To Discuss Firearm Safety

Pediatricians Hesitate To Discuss Firearm Safety

Most pediatricians hesitate to discuss about firearm safety with parents and most parents take offense to advise on guns.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

More News on:

Death Facts Bereavement 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide astonishing ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib tablets are used to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...