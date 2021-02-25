Link Between Digital Self-monitoring and Weight Loss Identified

Increased engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools may help with weight loss, says a new study.



The study, published in the journal Obesity, indicated that digital self-monitoring was linked to weight loss in 74 per cent of occurrences.

‘Self-monitoring using digital health tools is associated with weight loss. ’





Six databases were searched for studies that included interventions 12 weeks or longer in duration, weight outcomes six months or longer and outcomes on self-monitoring engagement and their relationship to weight loss.



Among the 67 interventions with digital self-monitoring, weight was tracked in 72 per cent of them, diet in 81 per cent and physical activity in 82 per cent.



Websites were the most common self-monitoring technology tools followed by apps, wearables, electronic scales and text messaging.



Digital self-monitoring was linked to weight loss in 74 per cent of occurrences, the team said.



This pattern was found across all three major behaviours that are tracked -- dietary intake, physical activity and body weight, the researchers said.



Source: IANS For the study, the team included 39 randomized controlled studies of behavioural weight loss interventions for adults with overweight or obesity problems using digital health technologies for self-monitoring.Six databases were searched for studies that included interventions 12 weeks or longer in duration, weight outcomes six months or longer and outcomes on self-monitoring engagement and their relationship to weight loss.Among the 67 interventions with digital self-monitoring, weight was tracked in 72 per cent of them, diet in 81 per cent and physical activity in 82 per cent.Websites were the most common self-monitoring technology tools followed by apps, wearables, electronic scales and text messaging.Digital self-monitoring was linked to weight loss in 74 per cent of occurrences, the team said.This pattern was found across all three major behaviours that are tracked -- dietary intake, physical activity and body weight, the researchers said.Source: IANS

"This may be because many digital tools are highly portable, and therefore allow the user to track any time of the day; digital tools also may make tracking quicker, and may be less burdensome to use," said researcher Michele L. Patel from Stanford University in the US.