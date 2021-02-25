by Colleen Fleiss on  February 25, 2021 at 2:13 AM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between Digital Self-monitoring and Weight Loss Identified
Increased engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools may help with weight loss, says a new study.

The study, published in the journal Obesity, indicated that digital self-monitoring was linked to weight loss in 74 per cent of occurrences.

"This may be because many digital tools are highly portable, and therefore allow the user to track any time of the day; digital tools also may make tracking quicker, and may be less burdensome to use," said researcher Michele L. Patel from Stanford University in the US.


For the study, the team included 39 randomized controlled studies of behavioural weight loss interventions for adults with overweight or obesity problems using digital health technologies for self-monitoring.

Six databases were searched for studies that included interventions 12 weeks or longer in duration, weight outcomes six months or longer and outcomes on self-monitoring engagement and their relationship to weight loss.

Among the 67 interventions with digital self-monitoring, weight was tracked in 72 per cent of them, diet in 81 per cent and physical activity in 82 per cent.

Websites were the most common self-monitoring technology tools followed by apps, wearables, electronic scales and text messaging.

Digital self-monitoring was linked to weight loss in 74 per cent of occurrences, the team said.

This pattern was found across all three major behaviours that are tracked -- dietary intake, physical activity and body weight, the researchers said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.
READ MORE
Quiz on Weight Loss
If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, you thought right! Take this quiz and find out what actually can help you get the figure you always ...
READ MORE
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.
READ MORE
Confronting Digital Challenges With Cognitive Tools
Scientists have recommended ways that psychological and behavioral sciences can help decrease the negative consequences of Internet use.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Weight Loss Program For Men
Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Diet PillsObesityThe Cabbage DietZone DietMediterranean DietBulimia NervosaThe Macrobiotic DietHeight and Weight-KidsBody Mass IndexWeight Loss Program For Men