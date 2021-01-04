by Colleen Fleiss on  April 1, 2021 at 8:21 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between COVID-associated Seizures and Higher Death Risk Identified
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients who experience non-convulsive seizures are at an increased risk of dying, suggested a new study published in the Annals of Neurology.

"Most of these seizures are not obvious: Unlike seizures that make a person fall down and shake, or convulse, seizures in critically ill patients are usually nonconvulsive," said researcher M. Brandon Westover from the Massachusetts General Hospital.

"There is increasing evidence that non-convulsive seizures can damage the brain and make outcomes worse, similar to convulsions," Westover added.


For the study, the team analyzed medical information for 197 hospitalized patients with Covid-19 who underwent electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring -- tests that detect electrical activity of the brain using small metal discs attached to the scalp.

The EEG tests detected nonconvulsive seizures in 9.6 per cent of patients, some of whom had no prior neurological problems.

Patients who had seizures needed to be hospitalized for a longer time, and they were four times more likely to die while in the hospital than patients without seizures -- suggesting that neurological complications may be an important contributor to the morbidity and mortality associated with Covid-19.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Convulsions
A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.
READ MORE
Quiz on Fits
Fits or Seizures could happen due to a number of reasons. Not all fits qualify to being labeled as epilepsy. Fits manifest in various forms. Test your knowledge on fits by taking this ...
READ MORE
Researchers Identify Why MS Patients Get Seizures
UC Riverside study examines molecular pathways that may instigate seizures in some multiple sclerosis patients.
READ MORE
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder
DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal development of digits, and intellectual impairment. It is non-progressive and treatment is mainly supportive.
READ MORE
Epilepsy
Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
READ MORE
Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children
Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly commonly in children. Symptoms can be highly variable and parents should seek prompt medical advice to treat the condition
READ MORE
Neurocysticercosis
Neurocysticercosis or Cysticercosis of brain is the most common cause of epilepsy and the most common parasitic infection of the brain. Neurocysticercosis is more common in the developing countries.
READ MORE
Video-EEG Monitoring Test
Video-electroencephalography monitoring is a diagnostic technique that records the electrical activity of the brain during seizures for a prolonged period.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

EpilepsyNeurocysticercosisDeath FactsBereavementConvulsionsAicardi-Goutieres SyndromeVideo-EEG Monitoring TestDOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic DisorderEpilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children