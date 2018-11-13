medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Link Between Concussion and Suicide Risk Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 13, 2018 at 8:19 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Concussion or mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) was linked to higher suicide risk, revealed analysis.
Link Between Concussion and Suicide Risk Discovered
Link Between Concussion and Suicide Risk Discovered

Data from 17 studies for more than 700,000 patients diagnosed with concussion or mild TBI and more than 6.2 million people without such diagnoses were included in this systematic review and meta-analysis.

A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies identified in a systematic review and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes measured across all studies.

Researchers want more studies done to identify strategies to prevent concussions and mild TBI and to find ways to identify patients at highest risk of suicide after such injuries.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Head Injury

Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

Brain Depression - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

Potential Target for Treating Traumatic Brain Injury Discovered

Microglia, a type of brain cells holds the key to inflammation after head injury. The study was designed to mimic the type of TBI a person would experience after hitting the head with enough force to briefly lose consciousness.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a concussion related brain disease in people suffering from repeated traumatic brain injuries.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Suicide Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Bereavement Quiz on Depression Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Wet dreams or nightfall is the involuntary ejaculation occurring during sleep. It is fairly common ...

 Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 View All

News Category

News Archive