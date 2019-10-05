medindia

Link Between Bulling and Pain Medication Use Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 10, 2019
Among bullied students, the use of pain medications was significantly higher even when controlling for the amount of pain they felt, as well as age, gender, and socioeconomic status, stated a school-based survey study of all students in grades 6, 8, and 10 in Iceland.
The findings are published in Acta Paediatrica.A total of 10,390 students completed anonymous surveys and answered questions about bullying, pain, and pain medication use.

"Interventions aimed at reducing bullying and promoting health in schools are important and might reduce the use of analgesics in adolescents," said corresponding author Dr. Pernilla Garmy, of Kristianstad University, in Sweden.

Source: Eurekalert

