Link between Bulimia Nervosa and Long-term Risk of Heart Disease, Death Among Women

Bulimia nervosa (an eating disorder characterized by binge eating followed by purging) is associated with short-term risk of heart disease in women, but its long-term consequences on cardiovascular health are unknown. Therefore, a new study is digging deeper to understand the link between bulimia and long-term risk of cardiovascular disease and death among women.

Bulimia is a common psychiatric disease in women. This observational study examined the association between bulimia nervosa and the risk of long-term cardiovascular disease and death during 12 years of follow-up using hospitalization data for a large group of women in Canada.



‘Is bulimia nervosa tied to long-term risks of heart disease? Yes, bulimia nervosa (binge eating followed by purging) is more likely to have long-term consequences on heart disease and death among women.’

In this longitudinal cohort study, 416 709 women hospitalized in Quebec, Canada, including women hospitalized for bulimia nervosa and those for pregnancy-related events as a comparison group, were followed up for 12 years from 2006 to 2018 to identify incidences of cardiovascular disease and death.



The study participants were followed up to identify future incidences of cardiovascular disease and deaths. Cox proportional hazards regression was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% CIs to assess the association of bulimia nervosa with future outcomes after adjustment for patient characteristics.



This study's findings suggest that bulimia nervosa may be associated with the long-term risk of any cardiovascular disease, such as ischemic cardiac events and conduction disorders, as well as with death among women.



The findings also suggest that women with a history of bulimia nervosa should be screened regularly for ischemic cardiovascular disease and may benefit from prevention of and treatment for cardiovascular risk factors.



