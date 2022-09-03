About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Link Between Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology and Deadly Skin Cancer

by Karishma Abhishek on March 9, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Link Between Alzheimer's Disease Pathology and Deadly Skin Cancer

Skin cancer cells are found to thrive using a Alzheimer's protein — amyloid beta as per a study NYU Langone Health / NYU Grossman School Of Medicine, published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Almost 40% of melanoma patients with advanced (Stage IV) disease have the spread (metastasis) to the brain.

The study revealed that metastatic melanoma cells recovered from human brains and grown in tissue cultures make roughly three times as much amyloid-beta as cancer cells that have spread to other parts of the body.

"Our study reveals an unexpected role for tumor-secreted amyloid beta in promoting the survival of melanoma brain metastases, and suggest a new way to counter it," says senior study author Eva Hernando, PhD, professor in the Department of Pathology, and assistant dean for Research Integration, at NYU Langone Health.

Source: Medindia
