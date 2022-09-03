Link Between Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology and Deadly Skin Cancer

Skin cancer cells are found to thrive using a Alzheimer's protein — amyloid beta as per a study NYU Langone Health / NYU Grossman School Of Medicine, published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Almost 40% of melanoma patients with advanced (Stage IV) disease have the spread (metastasis) to the brain.
The study revealed that metastatic melanoma cells recovered from human brains and grown in tissue cultures make roughly three times as much amyloid-beta as cancer cells that have spread to other parts of the body.
Source: Medindia