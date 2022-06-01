Limb Development Genes Predict Your Fingerprints

Patterns of fingerprint — circular, wavy, or winding are related to genes that are responsible for limb development rather than those for skin patterning as per a study published in the journal Cell. Fingerprints are universally known to be unique to individuals. However, they are generally of three types — arch, loop, and whorl. The present study may help scientists in better understanding the association between genes and phenotypical traits in humans.

The study team further intends to continue the research by exploring these patterns and their relationship with diseases and their underlying pleiotropic mechanism.



Source: Medindia

