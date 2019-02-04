All alcohol bottles will need to carry cautionary information like "Don't Drink and Drive" and "Drinking is injurious to health" on their labels from April 1, reports the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Like Cigarettes, Liquor Bottles Carry Health Warnings from April 1

‘The Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, mandated the makers to carry statutory warning similar to the one on tobacco or cigarette packets.’

The food regulator has issued directives making mandatory for alcoholic beverage bottles of up to 200 ml to carry the labeled warning message with capital letters no less than 1.5 mm high while the bottles larger than 200 ml should have letters at least 3 mm tall.It also said warning messages should be printed in English and one or more local languages as prescribed by the state governments.A time period of six months is allowed for use of old unused labels and printed cans.Also, alcoholic beverages manufactured before April 1, 2019, can be sold in the market till March 31 next year or finalization of the parameter for yeast in beer, whichever is later.Source: IANS