Light Therapy for Alzheimer's Disease

says Mariana Figueiro, Ph.D., Director of the Light Health Research Center (LHRC) and Professor of Population Health Science and Policy at Icahn Mount Sinai and the recipient of the grant funded by the NIH's National Institute on Aging.One therapy will use flashing pulses of light at a frequency of 40 times per second, or 40 Hz designed to, that is, "gamma" waves of brains' electrical activity. enhance cognition-boosting electrical brain waves.While the other one aims to help patients sleep better by combining the 40-Hz flashes with a light therapy that is designed to reset a patient's sleep-wake cycle. The team states that daily doses of natural light are vital to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.Gamma brain wave activity is associated with learning and memory. Many studies have also suggested that the reduced gamma activity in Alzheimer's patients.The study would enroll Mount Sinai patients who are diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease or mild cognitive impairment. The light pulses will be delivered by a custom-made device, such as a box or goggles, developed at the LHRC.The results obtained will be then compared to those obtained from age-matched control subjects.