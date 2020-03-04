by Iswarya on  April 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Light Physical Activity Linked to Better Daily Function for Stroke Survivors
Engaging in lighter tasks can contribute to better physical functioning in stroke survivors, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Researchers used accelerometers to measure daily physical activity in 30 stroke survivors for a week, assessing how much the participants moved and how well they performed routine physical tasks. "Stroke is a major cause of disability in older adults," said Neha Gothe, a professor of kinesiology and community health at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who led the research. "We know that physical activity can improve how well people survive a stroke and recover after the fact. But almost no research has looked at how the physical activity of different intensities affects physical function among stroke survivors."

Gothe and her research team used two measures of physical ability - the Short Physical Performance Battery, which measures balance, walking speed and lower-limb endurance, and the Late-Life Function and Disability Instrument, which asks participants to report how difficult it is for them to perform daily tasks such as getting in and out of a car or pouring water from a heavy pitcher.


The researchers discovered that, on average, the stroke survivors logged only about seven minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per day.

"In contrast, they averaged more than three hours of light physical activity each day," Gothe said. "This includes things like walking at a leisurely pace, housekeeping, light gardening, or other activities that do not cause a person to break a sweat."

The amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was the best predictor of participants' performance on objective measures of physical function, the researchers found. But a person's self-reported ability to perform daily tasks was much more closely associated with the amount of time they engaged in light physical activity.

"Our findings are preliminary but suggest that - in addition to moderate-to-vigorous physical activity - those daily routines that keep us on our feet and physically engaged in lighter tasks also contribute to better physical functioning in stroke survivors. This aligns with the latest Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans that emphasize the need to move more and sit less," Gothe said. "Engaging in light physical activity can be healthy and beneficial, especially for those with chronic health conditions such as stroke."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome
Beauty parlor stroke syndrome is a form of vertebrobasilar insufficiency that causes symptoms of mild to severe stroke after a hair wash in a beauty parlor.
READ MORE
How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE
Vegetarian Diet Lowers Stroke Risk
Eating a vegetarian diet rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts and soy can help lower the risk of developing a stroke. Stroke is the second most common cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.
READ MORE
Aphasia
Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Bell´s PalsyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart DiseaseStress and the Gender DivideStroke FactsStrokeHyperventilationAphasiaTop Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness