Light Physical Activity Linked to Better Daily Function for Stroke Survivors

‘Effective exercise interventions for stroke survivors may contribute to better physical functioning.’

The researchers discovered that, on average, the stroke survivors logged only about seven minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per day."In contrast, they averaged more than three hours of light physical activity each day," Gothe said. "This includes things like walking at a leisurely pace, housekeeping, light gardening, or other activities that do not cause a person to break a sweat."The amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was the best predictor of participants' performance on objective measures of physical function, the researchers found. But a person's self-reported ability to perform daily tasks was much more closely associated with the amount of time they engaged in light physical activity."Our findings are preliminary but suggest that - in addition to moderate-to-vigorous physical activity - those daily routines that keep us on our feet and physically engaged in lighter tasks also contribute to better physical functioning in stroke survivors. This aligns with the latest Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans that emphasize the need to move more and sit less," Gothe said. "Engaging in light physical activity can be healthy and beneficial, especially for those with chronic health conditions such as stroke."Source: Eurekalert