Light Activity Protects Against Mobility Disability

Researchers observed 5,735 women from the US, aged 63 and older, for six years. The participants were asked to wear a accelerometer for seven days to obtain accurate physical activity measures. The average time spent doing light physical activity was 4.8 hours per day.Findings showed that women without a mobility disability, at the beginning of the study, and who spent the maximum amount of time doing light-intensity activities had a 40% less chance to develop mobility loss than women who participated in lower physical activity levels.Results were similar for White, Black, and Latinx women. The risk of mobility disability was also reduced for women with and without obesity; however, women with BMI less than 30 found it more beneficial.Andrea LaCroix, senior author, said that all movement, not just moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, counts.she adds.John Bellettiere, co-author, states.Limited studies have been done on this topic, as a result of which there is no guidance available on how much light activity people should do.First author, Nicole Glass, says,Source: Medindia