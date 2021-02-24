Light Activity Protects Against Mobility Disability

Older people experience more hospitalizations and spend more on health care, while women are disproportionately affected by mobility disability.
Researchers observed 5,735 women from the US, aged 63 and older, for six years. The participants were asked to wear a accelerometer for seven days to obtain accurate physical activity measures. The average time spent doing light physical activity was 4.8 hours per day.
Findings showed that women without a mobility disability, at the beginning of the study, and who spent the maximum amount of time doing light-intensity activities had a 40% less chance to develop mobility loss than women who participated in lower physical activity levels.
Results were similar for White, Black, and Latinx women. The risk of mobility disability was also reduced for women with and without obesity; however, women with BMI less than 30 found it more beneficial.
Andrea LaCroix, senior author, said that all movement, not just moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, counts. "We found that, among older women, light-intensity physical activity preserves mobility later in life,"
she adds.
John Bellettiere, co-author, states. "Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity is increasingly more difficult to perform as people age. These findings could have major impacts on public health recommendations, putting more focus on the importance of light physical activity to improve older women's health and well-being, which may help women maintain mobility and independence as they age."
Limited studies have been done on this topic, as a result of which there is no guidance available on how much light activity people should do.
First author, Nicole Glass, says, "Light-intensity physical activity was associated with preserved mobility regardless of the amount of higher-intensity physical activities, such as brisk walking, jogging, or running, the women engaged in. So whether you exercise or not, higher light-intensity physical activity is healthy."
Source: Medindia