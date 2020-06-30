Lifting Weights Strengthens Nervous System

The first few weeks of strength training benefits the nerves and not muscles. Hence, the results of strength training such as weightlifting are not visible right away, according to research published in JNeurosci.



The brain orchestrates movement via two major neural highways descending to the spinal cord: the corticospinal tract (CST) and reticulospinal tract (RST). The CST is thought to be the dominant pathway, with the RST controlling posture. However, the CST does not change during strength training, so increased strength must stem from the more primitive RST.



Glover and Baker trained monkeys to pull a weighted handle using one arm, with the weight gradually increasing over twelve weeks. Each day, the scientists stimulated the motor cortex and the two motor tracts, measuring the resulting electrical activity in the arm muscles. Over the course of the training regimen, the electrical response from stimulating the cortex and RST increased -- a sign of strengthened signaling.



‘Strength training stimulates an electrical response from the pathways that control movement, thereby strengthening their signaling and increasing the spinal gain on the side used for training.’

