Why Greek Yogurt Beats Carbs After Exercise

- Greek yogurt reduced IL-6 and prevented TNF-α rise vs. carbs
- Exercise alone improved some inflammation markers over 12 weeks
- Fermented dairy offered extra gut and immune health benefits
Resistance Exercise Training and Greek Yogurt Consumption Modulate Markers of Systemic Inflammation in Healthy Young Males-A Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Controlled Trial
Importance of Post-Exercise NutritionPost-exercise nutrition plays a key role in recovery and maximizing the benefits of training. Exercise training over an extended period reduces inflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin (IL)-6 and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), although short-term bursts can temporarily increase them. These advantages might be enhanced by the kind of food ingested after exercise.
Because dairy products contain carbohydrates, protein, and electrolytes, they make great post-exercise supplements. Moreover, they contain anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory components and have been connected to decreased levels of inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP).
Milk has been the subject of extensive study, but since yogurt is so popular, it might be worthwhile to investigate its potential benefits as a post-exercise nutritional source. This is especially true for Greek yogurt (GY) because of its fermented nature, higher protein content than milk, and additional bioactive ingredients.
This could change the gut microbiota and reduce the activity of nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB), which would reduce the amount of inflammatory cytokines in the blood. Additionally, studies on the immediate and long-term impacts of GY intake and exercise training are still lacking.
Greek Yogurt and Resistance WorkoutThis analysis investigated the impact of Greek yogurt on body inflammation during resistance exercise. Researchers contrasted it to a carbohydrate pudding (CP) control in the short term (1 week) and long term (12 weeks), with regard to markers of inflammation in the blood. They also determined whether changes in body composition had any effect on these markers.
30 young Canadian men (18-25 years) of good health and rarely exercising, and who had not taken supplements in recent times, were randomly selected to belong to either the GY or CP group. Both teams engaged in high-intensity resistance and plyometric exercises thrice a week over a period of 12 weeks.
On workout days, the GY group consumed 200 g of fat-free Greek yogurt 3 times per day, and on rest days, they consumed 150 g twice per day. The CP group was given 47 grams of an individual carbohydrate pudding. Inflammation was monitored by taking blood samples at baseline, 1 week and 12 weeks.
Benefits of Consuming Greek Yogurt Over Carbohydrate Pudding
1. Greek Yogurt (GY) Reduces Pro-Inflammatory Markers
- Consuming GY during resistance training lowered levels of the inflammation marker IL-6 from the first week. It also prevented the rise of another inflammation marker, TNF-α, and kept the balance between TNF-α and IL-10 stable, which increased in the CP group.
- To simplify, inflammatory markers went up a bit after the first week of exercise but settled back to normal by week 12. Over time, exercise helped reduce other inflammatory signals, showing it can naturally calm the body’s inflammatory response, but it was short-term!
2. Differences between GY and CP
- CP led to an increase in TNF-α (inflammatory marker) and TNF-α/IL-10 ratio by week 12, suggesting a more inflammatory profile.
- GY showed a trend toward higher IL-10 (anti-inflammatory) compared to CP.
3. Body composition influences
- GY caused a greater increase in the fat-free mass (FFM) and a minimal decrease in the fat mass (FM), whereas CP showed a minor increase in the fat mass (FM).
4. Benefits of exercise alone
- Resistance training improved anti-inflammatory markers, even in CP, particularly in untrained individuals:
- IL-1ra increased (short-term)
- IL-1β decreased (long-term)
- CRP spiked early but normalized over 12 weeks
5. Implications for healthy young adults
- GY offers additional anti-inflammatory benefits beyond exercise alone.
- Effects are modest due to participants already having low baseline inflammation (healthy, lean males).
6. Fermented dairy advantage
- Yogurt’s bioactive compounds and bacterial cultures may help reduce gut permeability and endotoxin translocation, enhancing systemic anti-inflammatory effects.
- Small sample size and young, healthy participants limit generalizability.
- No exercise-only or no-intervention control groups.
- Results related to inflammation are not the main focus of this study.
Reference:
- Resistance Exercise Training and Greek Yogurt Consumption Modulate Markers of Systemic Inflammation in Healthy Young Males-A Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Controlled Trial - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12430674/)
