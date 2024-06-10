About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
When and How to Eat Curd for Maximum Health Benefits?

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 10 2024 4:22 PM

Highlights:
  • The best time to consume curd is during the day, preferably after lunch
  • Avoid eating curd on an empty stomach or before bedtime
  • Pair curd with fruits, vegetables, and grains for maximum benefits
Curd, also known as yoghurt, is a popular food enjoyed around the world for its health benefits. It's rich in nutrients like calcium, protein, and beneficial bacteria, making it a great addition to any diet. Some people like to eat curd with a pinch of salt, while others prefer it plain. There are also flavored options available, though these often contain added sugars that aren’t as healthy (1 Trusted Source
Viruddha Ahara: A critical view

Go to source).

When to Eat Curd

Most people tend to eat curd during the day, but some enjoy it at night. This has led to some confusion about the best time to consume curd.

Dr. Rupali Datta, a clinical nutritionist from Delhi suggests that the best time to eat curd is in the afternoon, after lunch. She explains that curd helps with digestion and provides an energy boost. The probiotics in curd support a healthy gut, which aids in digestion. However, she advises against eating curd at night because it can cause digestive problems and interfere with sleep. Eating a heavy meal close to bedtime can lead to indigestion, discomfort, and poor sleep quality. Dr. Pratima Mishra, a nutritionist from Ahmedabad agrees with Dr. Datta. She also recommends eating curd during the day, as it is easier to digest. Curd can be a great addition to a meal or a healthy mid-day snack.


When Not to Eat Curd

Dr. Mishra points out that eating curd on an empty stomach or before bed can cause issues. On an empty stomach, curd can lead to acidity and bloating. Before bedtime, it can cause indigestion and discomfort, disrupting sleep. However, she also notes that individual needs vary, so it’s important to consult a healthcare provider or nutritionist to determine the best time to eat curd for your specific health goals.


Foods to Eat with Curd

Curd pairs well with a variety of foods and can enhance their nutritional value. Some great combinations include:
  1. Fruits: Mix curd with fresh fruits like bananas, or berries for a nutritious and delicious snack or breakfast option.
  2. Vegetables: Combine curd with vegetables like cucumbers, carrots, and tomatoes to make raita, a refreshing side dish.
  3. Grains: Add curd to your grains, such as rice or quinoa, for a creamy and satisfying meal.
  4. Honey and Nuts: For a sweet treat, mix curd with a bit of honey and a handful of nuts like almonds or walnuts.

Foods to Avoid with Curd

While curd is versatile, there are some foods you should avoid combining with it:in Ayurveda.
  1. Fish: Combining fish and curd can lead to digestive issues and is considered incompatible
  2. Mango: Though both curd and mango are healthy, together they can cause heat in the body and are best consumed separately.
  3. Oily or Fried Foods: Eating curd with oily or fried foods can be heavy on the stomach and may cause indigestion.
For most people, the best time to enjoy curd is during the day, preferably after a meal. This helps with digestion and maintains energy levels. Avoid eating curd on an empty stomach or before bed to prevent digestive issues and

Reference:
  1. Viruddha Ahara: A critical view - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3665091/)


Source-Medindia


