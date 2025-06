Too Tired for School? Blame the Phone Under the Pillow

Tweens' screen habits at night are affecting their sleep quality, mental health, and academic performance, with overuse linked to disturbances and shorter rest.

Over 70 percent of tweens keep anand this may be one of the key reasons many are not getting the rest they need. Nearly one in four reported being woken up during the night by device notifications, and about 28 percent admitted tobefore falling back asleep ().Getting adequate, quality sleep is crucial for the physical growth, mental health , and academic success of young adolescents. But these late-night habits may be disrupting that. Jason Nagata, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, urges families to keep screens out of bedrooms, disable notifications, and avoid social media use in bed. He also advisesif awake in the middle of the night.Differences in screen use patterns are not evenly spread across all young people.reported more bedtime screen activity compared to their White, heterosexual peers. Similarly,and parental education were also tied to increased screen exposure at night.Nagata explained that screen time can displace vital habits such as physical activity, face-to-face socializing, and quality sleep, all of which are key to maintaining strong mental health and general well-being.Screen use at bedtime has long been associated with disrupted sleep , and this can lead to serious consequences. Poor sleep quality in young adolescents has been linked to higher chances of developing physical and mental health problems, as well asThe findings build on existing evidence and draw attention to the urgent need for interventions, especially among youth who are at greater risk due to social or economic challenges.. Jason Nagata pointed out that summer, when routines often shift, is an ideal time toLimiting screen time before bed remains one of the most effective ways to support healthier sleep patterns in children.Researchers analyzed data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development project, which included responses fromacross the United States. Youth shared their own bedtime screen habits, while caregivers reported on their children’s sleep quality and how long they slept.Kyle T. Ganson, Ph.D., assistant professor at the University of Toronto, emphasized that understanding these sociodemographic patterns can help doctors and caregivers offer more personalized advice.could be especially helpful for communities facing higher risks, ultimately promoting better sleep for all young people.The findings, published in, highlight how bedtime screen use is deeply linked to poor sleep in adolescents, especially those from marginalized backgrounds. By focusing on tailored strategies such as family media plans and culturally aware digital guidance, caregivers and professionals can help young people adopt healthier screen habits and protect their development.Source-Medindia