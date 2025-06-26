Too Tired for School? Blame the Phone Under the Pillow

Tweens' screen habits at night are affecting their sleep quality, mental health, and academic performance, with overuse linked to disturbances and shorter rest.
- Screen time at bedtime disrupts adolescent sleep and overall wellness
- Minority and low-income teens report higher bedtime screen use
- Notifications at night interrupt sleep and increase health risks
Social epidemiology of bedtime screen use behaviors and sleep outcomes in early adolescence
Go to source). Getting adequate, quality sleep is crucial for the physical growth, mental health, and academic success of young adolescents. But these late-night habits may be disrupting that. Jason Nagata, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, urges families to keep screens out of bedrooms, disable notifications, and avoid social media use in bed. He also advises resisting the temptation to check devices if awake in the middle of the night.
Over 70 percent of tweens keep internet-connected devices in their bedrooms, and nearly one in four are woken up by notifications at night.
Socioeconomic and Identity-Based Differences in Screen UseDifferences in screen use patterns are not evenly spread across all young people. Racial, ethnic, and sexual minority adolescents reported more bedtime screen activity compared to their White, heterosexual peers. Similarly, lower household income and parental education were also tied to increased screen exposure at night.
Nagata explained that screen time can displace vital habits such as physical activity, face-to-face socializing, and quality sleep, all of which are key to maintaining strong mental health and general well-being.
Long-Term Effects on Health and LearningScreen use at bedtime has long been associated with disrupted sleep, and this can lead to serious consequences. Poor sleep quality in young adolescents has been linked to higher chances of developing physical and mental health problems, as well as falling behind academically and struggling with overall well-being.
The findings build on existing evidence and draw attention to the urgent need for interventions, especially among youth who are at greater risk due to social or economic challenges.
Customized Screen Guidance Can HelpThe American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that families create and regularly update a media use plan tailored to their children’s ages, schedules, and access to technology. Jason Nagata pointed out that summer, when routines often shift, is an ideal time to reevaluate screen rules and introduce new boundaries.
Limiting screen time before bed remains one of the most effective ways to support healthier sleep patterns in children.
Data Highlights from Largest Brain Development ProjectResearchers analyzed data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development project, which included responses from 10,305 adolescents aged 12 to 13 across the United States. Youth shared their own bedtime screen habits, while caregivers reported on their children’s sleep quality and how long they slept.
Kyle T. Ganson, Ph.D., assistant professor at the University of Toronto, emphasized that understanding these sociodemographic patterns can help doctors and caregivers offer more personalized advice. Culturally sensitive digital literacy programs could be especially helpful for communities facing higher risks, ultimately promoting better sleep for all young people.
The findings, published in Sleep Health, highlight how bedtime screen use is deeply linked to poor sleep in adolescents, especially those from marginalized backgrounds. By focusing on tailored strategies such as family media plans and culturally aware digital guidance, caregivers and professionals can help young people adopt healthier screen habits and protect their development.
