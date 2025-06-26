About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Too Tired for School? Blame the Phone Under the Pillow

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 26 2025 10:34 AM

Tweens' screen habits at night are affecting their sleep quality, mental health, and academic performance, with overuse linked to disturbances and shorter rest.

Too Tired for School? Blame the Phone Under the Pillow
Highlights:
  • Screen time at bedtime disrupts adolescent sleep and overall wellness
  • Minority and low-income teens report higher bedtime screen use
  • Notifications at night interrupt sleep and increase health risks
Over 70 percent of tweens keep an internet-connected device in their bedrooms and this may be one of the key reasons many are not getting the rest they need. Nearly one in four reported being woken up during the night by device notifications, and about 28 percent admitted to using their screens when they woke up before falling back asleep (1 Trusted Source
Social epidemiology of bedtime screen use behaviors and sleep outcomes in early adolescence

Go to source).
Getting adequate, quality sleep is crucial for the physical growth, mental health, and academic success of young adolescents. But these late-night habits may be disrupting that. Jason Nagata, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, urges families to keep screens out of bedrooms, disable notifications, and avoid social media use in bed. He also advises resisting the temptation to check devices if awake in the middle of the night.


Kids With Before Bed Screen Time habits may Sleep Less
Kids With Before Bed Screen Time habits may Sleep Less
Before bed, screen times have shown an association with lesser sleep and higher Body mass index in kids
Advertisement

Socioeconomic and Identity-Based Differences in Screen Use

Differences in screen use patterns are not evenly spread across all young people. Racial, ethnic, and sexual minority adolescents reported more bedtime screen activity compared to their White, heterosexual peers. Similarly, lower household income and parental education were also tied to increased screen exposure at night.

Nagata explained that screen time can displace vital habits such as physical activity, face-to-face socializing, and quality sleep, all of which are key to maintaining strong mental health and general well-being.


Advertisement
Excessive Screen Time - a Risk for Suicide Among Teens
Excessive Screen Time - a Risk for Suicide Among Teens
Link between excessive screen time and risk for death by suicide, depression, suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts has been found by recent research.

Long-Term Effects on Health and Learning

Screen use at bedtime has long been associated with disrupted sleep, and this can lead to serious consequences. Poor sleep quality in young adolescents has been linked to higher chances of developing physical and mental health problems, as well as falling behind academically and struggling with overall well-being.

The findings build on existing evidence and draw attention to the urgent need for interventions, especially among youth who are at greater risk due to social or economic challenges.


Advertisement
Are Parents Doing Enough to Cut Down Screen Time in Children?
Are Parents Doing Enough to Cut Down Screen Time in Children?
According to a new poll, the parents who have children aged two to five state that their children devote hours of entertainment screen time beyond recommended limit

Customized Screen Guidance Can Help

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that families create and regularly update a media use plan tailored to their children’s ages, schedules, and access to technology. Jason Nagata pointed out that summer, when routines often shift, is an ideal time to reevaluate screen rules and introduce new boundaries.

Limiting screen time before bed remains one of the most effective ways to support healthier sleep patterns in children.


Poor Sleep Tied to Unhealthy Eating Habits, More Screen Time, Obesity in Kids
Poor Sleep Tied to Unhealthy Eating Habits, More Screen Time, Obesity in Kids
Inadequate sleep can lead to unhealthy eating habits, too much screen time and thereby increasing the risk of developing obesity among children and adolescents.

Data Highlights from Largest Brain Development Project

Researchers analyzed data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development project, which included responses from 10,305 adolescents aged 12 to 13 across the United States. Youth shared their own bedtime screen habits, while caregivers reported on their children’s sleep quality and how long they slept.

Kyle T. Ganson, Ph.D., assistant professor at the University of Toronto, emphasized that understanding these sociodemographic patterns can help doctors and caregivers offer more personalized advice. Culturally sensitive digital literacy programs could be especially helpful for communities facing higher risks, ultimately promoting better sleep for all young people.

The findings, published in Sleep Health, highlight how bedtime screen use is deeply linked to poor sleep in adolescents, especially those from marginalized backgrounds. By focusing on tailored strategies such as family media plans and culturally aware digital guidance, caregivers and professionals can help young people adopt healthier screen habits and protect their development.

Reference:
  1. Social epidemiology of bedtime screen use behaviors and sleep outcomes in early adolescence - (https://www.sleephealthjournal.org/article/S2352-7218(25)00091-9/fulltext)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional