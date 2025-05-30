About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Snooze Trap: Why Extra Minutes Cost You More Than Sleep

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 30 2025 1:52 PM

Over half of people globally use the snooze button regularly, a habit linked to disrupted sleep quality and daytime fatigue.

Highlights:
  • Snooze button use is widespread, with over half of all wake-ups involving at least one activation
  • Disrupted sleep from snoozing leads to reduced sleep quality and morning grogginess
  • Sleep timing and irregular routines heavily influence snoozing frequency
More than half of global sleepers rely on the snooze button to delay waking, with heavy users engaging in the practice nearly every morning. Data from over three million sleep sessions showed that approximately 56 percent ended with at least one snooze activation, and users averaged around 11 minutes of snoozing before getting out of bed (1 Trusted Source
Snooze alarm use in a global population of smartphone users

Go to source).
These findings reveal how widespread snoozing has become, especially on weekdays, where its use spikes in comparison to weekends. The analysis also showed that about 45 percent of users snoozed on more than 80 percent of mornings, often delaying their final wake-up by up to 20 minutes. This behavior, although habitual for many, is cautioned against by sleep professionals.


Disrupted Sleep Cycles and Daytime Drowsiness

Snoozing interrupts crucial stages of sleep, particularly the rapid eye movement phase, which predominates in the final hours of rest. This disruption yields lighter, fragmented sleep, contributing to grogginess upon waking rather than the refreshment users hope to gain. Researchers explain that these short intervals of light sleep between alarms often reduce overall sleep quality.

Heavy snooze users also exhibited more irregular sleep patterns than others, suggesting a possible link between frequent snoozing and inconsistent sleep routines. The tendency to snooze more on workdays may reflect the tension between work demands and insufficient or misaligned sleep schedules.


Advertisements
Geographic and Gender Trends in Snooze Behavior

Patterns in snooze usage varied significantly by country. Users in the United States, Sweden, and Germany were found to engage with the snooze function most frequently, while those in Japan and Australia reported the least interaction. These geographic variations could be influenced by cultural attitudes toward sleep, work, and technology usage.

Gender differences also emerged, with women hitting the snooze button slightly more often than men. On average, women activated snooze alarms 2.5 times per session compared to 2.3 times for men. These subtle differences may reflect varying stressors, morning routines, or biological sleep rhythms between genders.


Advertisements
Sleep Duration and Bedtime Impact on Snoozing Habits

Interestingly, those who slept five hours or fewer were less likely to use the snooze button. This counterintuitive pattern may be due to occupational or caregiving duties requiring immediate wakefulness, leaving no margin for snoozing. Individuals with shorter total sleep durations may therefore be compelled to respond to their first alarm without delay.

Moreover, snooze use increased when participants went to bed later than usual and decreased after earlier bedtimes. This trend emphasizes the importance of sleep timing, as later sleep onset appears to heighten the likelihood of morning drowsiness and reliance on delayed wake-ups.


Guidance for Reducing Snooze Dependence

While the temptation to grab a few extra minutes of rest is widespread, sleep experts advise against this strategy. Instead, they recommend setting alarms for the latest possible time needed and then committing to rising immediately. This approach helps preserve the integrity of the final sleep stages, promoting better mental clarity and energy throughout the day.

For those struggling with consistent wake-ups, reinforcing bedtime routines, reducing screen time before sleep, and aligning sleep schedules with natural rhythms may be more effective than relying on fragmented snooze intervals.

To sum up, snoozing has become a global habit, with data revealing its strong presence in daily wake-up routines. While it may seem like a harmless delay, frequent snoozing disrupts critical sleep stages, leads to grogginess, and reflects deeper issues with sleep timing and daily stress. Sleep experts recommend adjusting bedtime routines and setting a single wake-up time to improve sleep quality and morning alertness.

Reference:
  1. Snooze alarm use in a global population of smartphone users - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-99563-y)

Source-Medindia


