Summer-Proof Your Hair: 10 Tips for Protecting Your Hair During Summer
Summer-Proof Your Hair: 10 Tips for Protecting Your Hair During Summer

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Use deep conditioning treatments and leave-in conditioners to nourish and protect your hair from within
  • Avoid over-shampooing and heat styling, and opt for protective hairstyles instead
  • Wear a hat, use a UV protectant spray, rinse with cool water, stay hydrated, and trim your hair regularly to protect it from the outside

Summer is here, and with it comes to sun, surf, and heat. While it can be a lot of fun, the intense heat can take a toll on your hair. From dryness to breakage, the sun and heat can damage your hair and leave it looking dull and lifeless. To help you keep your locks looking their best, we have put together 10 tips for protecting your hair during the intense summer heat.

Use a Deep Conditioning Treatment to Nourish Your Hair

The intense heat of the summer sun can cause your hair to become dry and brittle, making it more prone to breakage. Using a deep conditioning treatment once a week can help nourish your hair from within and protect it from the outside. Look for a treatment that contains natural oils like coconut or argan oil, as these can help to add moisture to your hair and keep it looking healthy and shiny.

Avoid Over-Shampooing Your Hair

Shampooing your hair too often can strip it of its natural oils, leaving it dry and damaged. During the summer months, it's important to avoid over-shampooing your hair. Instead, try to shampoo every other day or even every few days, depending on how oily your hair is. When you do shampoo, look for a gentle formula that's designed to hydrate and protect your hair.

Wear a Hat to Protect Your Hair from the Sun

One of the simplest and most effective ways to protect your hair during the summer is to wear a hat. A wide-brimmed hat can help to shield your hair and scalp from the sun's harmful UV rays, which can cause damage and lead to dryness and breakage. Look for a hat made from a lightweight, breathable material like cotton or straw, so you don't get too hot.

Use a UV Protectant Spray

Just like your skin, your hair needs protection from the sun's harmful UV rays. Using a UV protectant spray can help to shield your hair from damage and prevent it from becoming dry and brittle. Look for a spray that's specifically designed for hair, and apply it liberally before you head out into the sun.

Avoid Heat Styling Your Hair

During the summer months, it's best to avoid heat styling your hair as much as possible. The heat from styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons can cause damage and leave your hair looking frizzy and dull. Instead, try air-drying your hair or using styling techniques that don't require heat, like braids or buns.

Rinse Your Hair with Cool Water

After a day in the sun, it can feel refreshing to take a hot shower, but the heat can be damaging to your hair. Instead, rinse your hair with cool water to help seal the cuticle and prevent damage. Cool water can also help to soothe your scalp and reduce inflammation, which can be especially helpful if you've spent a lot of time in the sun.

Use a Leave-In Conditioner to Give Your Hair an Extra Layer of Protection

In addition to using a deep conditioning treatment, you can give your hair an extra layer of protection by using a leave-in conditioner. Look for a formula that's lightweight and non-greasy, so it won't weigh your hair down or make it look greasy.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water is important for your overall health, but it can also help to keep your hair and scalp hydrated from the inside out. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day, especially during the summer months when you may be sweating more. This will help to keep your hair looking healthy and shiny and prevent dryness and breakage.

Opt for Protective Hairstyles

Choosing protective hairstyles is a great way to keep your hair out of the sun and protect it from damage. Braids, buns, and updos are all great options that can help to keep your hair off your face and neck and protect it from the sun's harmful UV rays. Just be sure not to pull your hair too tight, as this can cause breakage and damage.

Trim Your Hair Regularly to Get Rid of the Damaged Ends

Finally, it's important to trim your hair regularly during the summer months to get rid of any split ends or damage. This will help to keep your hair looking healthy and prevent breakage, which can lead to further damage. Aim to trim your hair every 6-8 weeks, or as needed if you notice any signs of damage or breakage.

Top Tips for Hair Loss Prevention
Top Tips for Hair Loss Prevention
Top tips to prevent hair loss and keeping yourself from getting bald.


In summary, protecting your hair during the intense summer heat is all about nourishing and hydrating your hair from within, and protecting it from the outside. Using a deep conditioning treatment, avoiding over-shampooing, wearing a hat, using a UV protectant spray, avoiding heat styling, rinsing with cool water, using a leave-in conditioner, staying hydrated, choosing protective hairstyles, and trimming your hair regularly are all great ways to keep your hair looking its best. So, go out and enjoy the sun, but be sure to take care of your hair while you do it!


Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy
Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy
From skincare tips to healthy living, it's all right here, compact and comprehensive. Read on...

Simple Haircare Tips for Shiny and Lustrous Hair
Simple Haircare Tips for Shiny and Lustrous Hair
How you wash your hair and the products you use can help you retain smooth, lustrous hair. Follow these simple suggestions to keep your hair healthy.
Let
Let's Choose Nutritious Foods for Healthy Hair This Festive Season
Diwali is gone and Christmas is almost here, but hair problems continue throughout the year. Here are few diet tips for healthy hair. So, eat healthy to make your hair grow faster.
