Summer-Proof Your Hair: 10 Tips for Protecting Your Hair During Summer

Summer is here, and with it comes to sun, surf, and heat. While it can be a lot of fun, the intense heat can take a toll on your hair. From dryness to breakage, the sun and heat can damage your hair and leave it looking dull and lifeless. To help you keep your locks looking their best, we have put together 10 tips for protecting your hair during the intense summer heat.

Use a UV Protectant Spray Just like your skin, your hair needs protection from the sun's harmful UV rays. Using a UV protectant spray can help to shield your hair from damage and prevent it from becoming dry and brittle. Look for a spray that's specifically designed for hair, and apply it liberally before you head out into the sun.

Avoid Heat Styling Your Hair During the summer months, it's best to avoid heat styling your hair as much as possible. The heat from styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons can cause damage and leave your hair looking frizzy and dull. Instead, try air-drying your hair or using styling techniques that don't require heat, like braids or buns.

Rinse Your Hair with Cool Water After a day in the sun, it can feel refreshing to take a hot shower, but the heat can be damaging to your hair. Instead, rinse your hair with cool water to help seal the cuticle and prevent damage. Cool water can also help to soothe your scalp and reduce inflammation, which can be especially helpful if you've spent a lot of time in the sun.

Use a Leave-In Conditioner to Give Your Hair an Extra Layer of Protection In addition to using a deep conditioning treatment, you can give your hair an extra layer of protection by using a leave-in conditioner. Look for a formula that's lightweight and non-greasy, so it won't weigh your hair down or make it look greasy.

Stay Hydrated Drinking enough water is important for your overall health, but it can also help to keep your hair and scalp hydrated from the inside out. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day, especially during the summer months when you may be sweating more. This will help to keep your hair looking healthy and shiny and prevent dryness and breakage.

Opt for Protective Hairstyles Choosing protective hairstyles is a great way to keep your hair out of the sun and protect it from damage. Braids, buns, and updos are all great options that can help to keep your hair off your face and neck and protect it from the sun's harmful UV rays. Just be sure not to pull your hair too tight, as this can cause breakage and damage.

In summary, protecting your hair during the intense summer heat is all about nourishing and hydrating your hair from within, and protecting it from the outside. Using a deep conditioning treatment, avoiding over-shampooing, wearing a hat, using a UV protectant spray, avoiding heat styling, rinsing with cool water, using a leave-in conditioner, staying hydrated, choosing protective hairstyles, and trimming your hair regularly are all great ways to keep your hair looking its best. So, go out and enjoy the sun, but be sure to take care of your hair while you do it!



