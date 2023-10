Should You Drink Water in a Copper Vessel?

Advertisement

Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Drinking in Copper Vessels

Antioxidant Capacity of Copper-Infused Water

Storing drinking-water in copper pots kills contaminating diarrhoeagenic bacteria - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22524115/)

Studies have shown that copper exhibits broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity against various bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Copper ions can disrupt the cellular structure of these microorganisms, leading to their inactivation.Copper also exhibits anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation is linked to numerous health issues, including cardiovascular diseases arthritis , and certain cancers.A review published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research (2014) highlighted the anti-inflammatory potential of copper in various experimental models.Drinking water from copper vessels may help in reducing inflammation due to its potential role in regulating inflammatory markers. Copper's role in modulating inflammation is attributed to its participation in enzymatic reactions that regulate the production of inflammatory mediators.Copper is a cofactor for superoxide dismutase (SOD), a vital antioxidant enzyme in the human body. SOD plays a critical role in neutralizing harmful free radicals and preventing oxidative damage to cells and tissues. A study in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition (2009) demonstrated that copper supplementation increased the activity of SOD, leading to enhanced antioxidant capacity. Hence, drinking water from copper vessels may contribute to the body's antioxidant defense system.To conclude, drinking water from copper vessels presents several potential health benefits, primarily attributed to its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. However, it is important to note that excessive copper intake can lead to toxicity, causing adverse health effects. Therefore, it is recommended to use copper vessels for water storage in moderation and under appropriate guidelines.It is imperative to continue research in this area to further understand the optimal usage of copper vessels for health benefits. Additionally, individuals with specific medical conditions or those on medications should consult with healthcare professionals before adopting this practice.Source: Medindia