Ever wondered why some cultures swear by drinking water from copper vessels? From its antimicrobial properties to its anti-inflammatory effects, Copper's got quite a few tricks up its sleeve, and it's no wonder it's been a staple in various cultures. There's more to copper than meets the eye. Just remember, as with anything, balance is key (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Storing drinking-water in copper pots kills contaminating diarrhoeagenic bacteria



Go to source).