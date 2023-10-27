About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Should You Drink Water in a Copper Vessel?
Should You Drink Water in a Copper Vessel?

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Highlights:
  • Copper fights off bacteria, viruses, and fungi, reducing harmful microbes significantly
  • Copper aids in regulating inflammatory markers, potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases
  • Elevate your body's defense against free radicals with copper's role in superoxide dismutase

Ever wondered why some cultures swear by drinking water from copper vessels? From its antimicrobial properties to its anti-inflammatory effects, Copper's got quite a few tricks up its sleeve, and it's no wonder it's been a staple in various cultures. There's more to copper than meets the eye. Just remember, as with anything, balance is key (1 Trusted Source
Storing drinking-water in copper pots kills contaminating diarrhoeagenic bacteria

Go to source).

Eight Ways to Stay Hydrated Besides Water
Eight Ways to Stay Hydrated Besides Water
Many hydrating drinks other than water like coconut water; lemon, fennel, copper infused water; fruits and whey provide nutrients and have antibacterial effects.
Copper is an essential trace element required by the human body for various physiological functions. It plays a crucial role in enzyme synthesis, connective tissue formation, and the absorption of iron. Traditional practices in several cultures involve storing and drinking water from copper vessels, believing in its potential health benefits.

Antimicrobial Properties of Drinking in Copper Vessels

One of the primary benefits associated with drinking from copper vessels is its antimicrobial effect. A study published in the Journal of Health, Population, and Nutrition (2012) demonstrated that storing water in copper vessels for 16 hours at room temperature significantly reduced the presence of harmful bacteria.

Studies have shown that copper exhibits broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity against various bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Copper ions can disrupt the cellular structure of these microorganisms, leading to their inactivation.
Internal Transporter as New Treatment Target for Heart Disease
Internal Transporter as New Treatment Target for Heart Disease
Copper transporter named ATP7A can directly bind to the receptor for vascular endothelial growth factor, called VEGFR2, to stabilize it, which can play a vital role in preventing heart disorders.
Did you know? The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized copper as an effective antimicrobial material.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Drinking in Copper Vessels

Copper also exhibits anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation is linked to numerous health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, and certain cancers.

A review published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research (2014) highlighted the anti-inflammatory potential of copper in various experimental models.

Drinking water from copper vessels may help in reducing inflammation due to its potential role in regulating inflammatory markers. Copper's role in modulating inflammation is attributed to its participation in enzymatic reactions that regulate the production of inflammatory mediators.

Antioxidant Capacity of Copper-Infused Water

Copper is a cofactor for superoxide dismutase (SOD), a vital antioxidant enzyme in the human body. SOD plays a critical role in neutralizing harmful free radicals and preventing oxidative damage to cells and tissues. A study in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition (2009) demonstrated that copper supplementation increased the activity of SOD, leading to enhanced antioxidant capacity. Hence, drinking water from copper vessels may contribute to the body's antioxidant defense system.

To conclude, drinking water from copper vessels presents several potential health benefits, primarily attributed to its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. However, it is important to note that excessive copper intake can lead to toxicity, causing adverse health effects. Therefore, it is recommended to use copper vessels for water storage in moderation and under appropriate guidelines.

It is imperative to continue research in this area to further understand the optimal usage of copper vessels for health benefits. Additionally, individuals with specific medical conditions or those on medications should consult with healthcare professionals before adopting this practice.

Disclaimer: While copper vessels offer potential health benefits, always remember that moderation is key, and consult with a healthcare professional if you have specific medical conditions or medications.

Reference :
  1. Storing drinking-water in copper pots kills contaminating diarrhoeagenic bacteria - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22524115/)


Source: Medindia
Here's How You Can Fight Indigestion
Here's How You Can Fight Indigestion
It is important to take a nap after every meal to soothe your digestive system. While taking the nap, you should first sleep on the left side for some time.

Home Remedies for Skin Pigmentation
Home Remedies for Skin Pigmentation
Natural home remedies offer you an herbal method to treat skin pigmentation disorders effectively. Follow these simple home remedies and tips to get rid of skin pigmentation disorders.
