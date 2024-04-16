About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Protecting Your Heart During Scorching Summers: Heat Wave Impact

by Preethi Balasubramanian on Apr 16 2024 2:25 PM

Highlights:
  • Understand the impact of heat on heart health and physiological responses
  • Take protective measures like staying hydrated, cooling indoors, and monitoring weather
  • Modify activities wisely to minimize heat-related risks for individuals with heart conditions
Heatwaves during summer pose significant health risks, particularly for individuals with existing heart conditions. As climate change intensifies, the frequency and severity of heatwaves are increasing. It's crucial to understand how extreme heat can impact cardiovascular health and take preventive measures to safeguard against heat-related complications.
Heatstroke is a medical emergency characterized by high body temperature and altered mental status. If suspected, seek immediate medical attention (1 Trusted Source
Heat-related health problems

Go to source).


Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights
Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights
Hot summer nights are sweaty. There could be nothing worse than not being able to sleep at night due to soaring temperature. Are you looking for ways to beat the summer heat to catch some blissful sleep? Here are a few tricks to help you stay cool on hot summer nights.
Advertisement

Understanding the Impact of Heat on Heart Health

The relationship between hot weather and heart health is complex. High temperatures place stress on the cardiovascular system, forcing the heart to work harder to regulate body temperature. This strain can exacerbate underlying heart conditions, increasing the risk of heart attacks, arrhythmias, and heart failure (2 Trusted Source
Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness

Go to source).

People with heart conditions, especially older adults and those living alone, are particularly vulnerable during heatwaves. It's important to monitor for symptoms of heat-related illnesses and take proactive steps to mitigate risks.


Advertisement
Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer
Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer
Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to find more about the foods that will keep you hydrated and maintain your energy levels on these long and hot days.

Physiological Responses to Heat

Increased Cardiac Burden:


In hot weather, blood vessels dilate to facilitate heat dissipation, leading to increased blood flow to the skin. This places additional strain on the heart, especially for individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular issues.

Dehydration and Electrolyte Imbalance:


Excessive sweating in heat can lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, affecting heart function and increasing the risk of arrhythmias (3 Trusted Source
Cardiovascular responses to heat stress in chronic heart failure

Go to source).


Advertisement
Climate Change: Heat Waves Hit Cities the Hardest
Climate Change: Heat Waves Hit Cities the Hardest
The study found heat waves hit urban areas hardest, shedding light on what a future with more extreme summers might mean for the world's growing population of urbanites.

Protective Measures for Health in Hot Weather

Drink Up: Stay Hydrated


Staying properly hydrated is crucial, especially during hot weather, to maintain overall health and prevent heat-related illnesses. Adequate hydration supports various bodily functions, including temperature regulation and cardiovascular health.

Staying hydrated is essential and it helps in regulating body temperature by preventing overheating, it supports cardiovascular function, and prevents dehydration.

Hydration guidelines:
  • Drink Water Regularly
  • Avoid Excessive Alcohol
  • Limit Caffeinated Beverages
  • Include Other Hydrating Drinks

Cool Indoors: Beat the Heat


Maintaining a cool indoor environment is essential for preventing heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly for vulnerable populations such as older adults, young children, and individuals with certain medical conditions. By implementing these strategies, you can effectively manage indoor temperatures and stay comfortable during hot weather conditions.

Practical ways to stay cool indoors are by
  • Using Fans and Air Conditioning,
  • Seeking Cooling Centers,
  • Closing Curtains or Blinds,
  • Using Reflective Window Coverings,
  • Creating Cross-Ventilation, or
  • Using Cooling Devices.

Weather Watch: Stay Informed


Monitoring weather forecasts and heat advisories is essential for staying safe and comfortable in hot conditions. These warnings provide information about upcoming hot weather that could pose health risks. Schedule outdoor activities during cooler times of the day to minimize heat exposure.

Staying informed helps you take necessary precautions and adjust your plans to stay safe during periods of extreme heat.

Dress Light: Stay Cool


Wear light, loose clothing and use sunscreen to avoid sunburn. Choosing the right clothing is important for staying comfortable and protected during hot weather.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF (Sun Protection Factor) to exposed skin, including face, neck, arms, and legs. Reapply sunscreen every few hours, especially if sweating or swimming.

Dressing appropriately reduces the risk of overheating and sunburn, ensuring a more enjoyable experience in hot weather.

Move Smart: Adjust Activities


Avoid strenuous exercise during hot weather. Opt for cooler times of the day for outdoor activities. Adjusting your activity level is crucial for staying safe and comfortable in hot conditions.

High-intensity workouts can increase body temperature and risk of heat-related illness.Instead opt for lighter activities such as walking or yoga indoors during peak heat hours.

Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or evening when temperatures are lower. Avoid outdoor exercise during midday when the sun is strongest and temperatures are highest. By modifying your activity levels and timing outdoor activities wisely, you can minimize the risk of heat-related health issues and enjoy outdoor experiences safely.


Summer Beauty Tips: Upgrade Your Makeup Kit with These Summer Essentials
Summer Beauty Tips: Upgrade Your Makeup Kit with These Summer Essentials
Summer is here, and it is the perfect time for going on a vacation. However, it is necessary to protect your sensitive skin from the scorching summer sun. So, hurry up, get that perfect glowing look by just upgrading your makeup kit with these ...

Special Considerations for Heart Patients

Angina Management:


Be cautious with angina medications like GTN spray, as they can cause sudden drops in blood pressure in hot conditions.

Heart Failure Management:


If on diuretics, monitor fluid intake and consult a doctor if experiencing dizziness or light-headedness.

Heatwaves pose significant challenges for individuals with heart conditions. By understanding the physiological impacts of heat on the cardiovascular system and implementing preventive strategies, individuals can protect their heart health during scorching summer months. Staying hydrated, cool and informed are key to mitigating the risks associated with heatwaves and maintaining cardiovascular well-being.

References:
  1. Heat-related health problems - (https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/healthyliving/heat-stress-and-heat-related-illness)
  2. Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness - (https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html)
  3. Cardiovascular responses to heat stress in chronic heart failure - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4042428/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement