Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, April 16). Protecting Your Heart During Scorching Summers: Heat Wave Impact . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 16, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/protecting-your-heart-during-scorching-summers-heat-wave-impact-215456-1.htm.

MLA Preethi Balasubramanian. "Protecting Your Heart During Scorching Summers: Heat Wave Impact". Medindia. Apr 16, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/protecting-your-heart-during-scorching-summers-heat-wave-impact-215456-1.htm>.

Chicago Preethi Balasubramanian. "Protecting Your Heart During Scorching Summers: Heat Wave Impact". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/protecting-your-heart-during-scorching-summers-heat-wave-impact-215456-1.htm. (accessed Apr 16, 2024).

Harvard Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Protecting Your Heart During Scorching Summers: Heat Wave Impact. Medindia, viewed Apr 16, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/protecting-your-heart-during-scorching-summers-heat-wave-impact-215456-1.htm.