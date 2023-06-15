About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Prioritize Health, Embrace Self-Care: Father's Day Edition
Prioritize Health, Embrace Self-Care: Father's Day Edition

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM
Highlights:
  • Father's Day is a significant event in India, dedicated to showing appreciation and affection for fathers and father figures
  • By prioritizing their health and accessing healthcare services, they can detect and manage potential health issues early on, benefiting both themselves and their loved ones
  • Hobbies also serve as a way to disconnect from work and other responsibilities, allowing fathers to prioritize their own happiness and fulfillment

Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to fathers, allowing them to focus on themselves. It's a day when they have more control over how they spend their time, the activities they engage in, and even the food they eat, after receiving the customary gifts like ties and cologne.

Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of June each year, and this year it will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18th.

Twin with Your Dad on This Father
Twin with Your Dad on This Father's Day
Celebrate Father's day by taking him out on a date and try coordinating your attire with his clothes. Here are few ideas for you, as what to wear on this special occasion.
This year, Father's Day serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care, which has become increasingly vital for men's physical and mental well-being. By prioritizing self-care, fathers can enhance their role as parents, partners, and even leaders. Here are some healthy activities to incorporate into your daily routine, not just on Father's Day.

Scheduling a Checkup with Your Doctor

Start by making an appointment with your doctor for a checkup. Taking care of your health is crucial for your own peace of mind and your family's well-being. Men often visit their primary care physicians less frequently than women do, so it's important to allocate time for screenings related to cardiovascular health, high blood pressure, and age-appropriate cancers. Early detection and management of potential health issues can be life-saving.

Fortunately, accessing healthcare services has become more convenient with the expansion of telemedicine options.

Engaging in Enjoyable Physical Activities

Finding physical activities that you genuinely enjoy is another excellent way to practice self-care. Despite work and family responsibilities, it's important to carve out time for exercise. Even a few minutes each day can bring numerous benefits to other areas of your life.
Simple Health Tips To Keep Your Dad Healthy
Simple Health Tips To Keep Your Dad Healthy
This Father's Day, give your dad the gift of great health by getting him to adopt a wise sodium-intake diet and a little bit of exercise.
Exercise improves focus, sleep quality, and releases endorphins that boost your mood. Research shows that even engaging in physical activity for just 10 minutes a day or once a week leads to greater happiness compared to a sedentary lifestyle. Exercising with others can increase motivation and make it more enjoyable. Walking, in particular, has been proven to reduce the risk of heart disease in men (1 Trusted Source
The Benefits of Exercise for the Clinically Depressed

Go to source).

Exploring or Cultivating Personal Hobbies

Finding or developing a hobby is a fantastic way to celebrate Father's Day and prioritize your own well-being. As you age, it becomes more challenging to engage in activities that ignite your passion due to family and work commitments.

Reclaiming some time for your hobbies is crucial for your overall well-being. Studies have shown that engaging in recreational activities leads to a more positive mood, reduced stress levels, and lower heart rates. Engaging in creative hobbies or the arts for at least 100 hours per year has been associated with higher levels of mental well-being. Hobbies also provide an opportunity to make new friends and build a social network.

Embracing Music and Reducing Social Media Usage

Reducing the time you spend on social media and replacing it with music can significantly improve your self-care routine and mental health. Listening to music has been found to reduce stress and enhance overall well-being. It can help lower your heart rate and blood pressure while boosting your mood. Streaming services provide access to a wide range of music, from your favorite tunes to the latest hits enjoyed by your children.

Treating Yourself to a Delicious Homemade Meal

Cooking yourself a nice meal has become an increasingly popular way for men to relax, detach from work and news, and express their creativity. Cooking has been associated with improved well-being, and exploring different recipes can be a pleasurable experience.

As summer approaches, consider expanding your cooking repertoire to include grilling. Websites like Epicurious.com offer thousands of free recipes to help you get started.

Practicing Mindfulness or Meditation Techniques

Mindfulness and meditation are not just passing trends among Silicon Valley businessmen; they have numerous benefits for physical and mental health. Engaging in mindful meditation can reduce stress, alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety, and improve sleep quality.

Research has shown that meditation positively affects sleep, depression, insomnia, and fatigue. Many subscription apps offer free trials with guided meditations to help you establish your own practice.

Nurturing Friendships and Allocating Time for Friends

Making time for friends and maintaining friendships is crucial for overall well-being. Although family responsibilities may limit the time available to see friends, healthy friendships play a significant role in making the aging process more fulfilling. Valuing friendships has been linked to better functioning, especially among older adults.

Reference :
  1. The Benefits of Exercise for the Clinically Depressed - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC474733/)


Source: Medindia
Daddy Shaming: Father
Daddy Shaming: Father's Also Face Criticism About Their Parenting Styles
Father's Day Gift: Many fathers are being shamed and criticized for their parenting styles. So, let's stop daddy shaming.

'Dad Brain': Does Fatherhood Change Your Brain
Dad brain is real: New dads are more likely to experience brain changes after having a baby.
